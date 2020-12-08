Rise People Announces Canada’s First Team-Based Recruiting and Onboarding Solution Featuring Seamless Integration with Indeed

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise People Inc. (“Rise”), a leading digital people management platform, has announced Canada’s first team-based recruiting and onboarding solution featuring a seamless integration with Indeed Canada (“Indeed”), Canada’s number one job site, to help businesses attract top talent.



This latest expansion of the Rise all-in-one people platform empowers organizations to drive targeted applications to jobs while providing tools to help them manage their recruitment pipeline, evaluate talent as a team and onboard new hires.

The solution makes it easy for human resources managers and recruiters to quickly launch a custom careers page, automatically publish open positions to Indeed and streamline job applications into a single applicant tracking system while collaborating at all stages of the recruitment process. Once candidates are hired, the platform triggers a personalized, self-service employee onboarding process with workflows automatically distributed across teams.

“One of our company mandates was to switch entirely to paper-free. With Rise Recruiting, we achieved that goal. It was incredibly simple to set up and very easy to use,” said Dale Cadeau, chief financial officer at The Arbutus Club. “The ability to assign collaborators is a game changer. There’s no risk of bottlenecks and the hiring manager can review and move the candidate through the process as they wish. Now, with the Indeed integration, we save even more time by only having to post the job once in Rise Recruiting.”

“We are excited to be the first to offer Canadian businesses a team-based recruiting and onboarding solution that is seamlessly integrated with Indeed,” said Julie Bevacqua, president at Rise People. “As we accelerate our growth in the people management space, this latest evolution of the Rise platform reinforces our commitment to helping businesses put people first and improve the overall employee experience, starting from day one. We are passionate about innovating with new people-focused solutions that foster greater productivity, health and wellness in the workplace and will continue to collaborate with Indeed to build on our foundation in the months ahead.”

Bevacqua added, “Our mission is to deliver a comprehensive and scalable platform that meets the changing needs of businesses as they grow over time while helping them focus on what’s most important—attracting and retaining top talent. With this latest announcement, Canadian businesses have more power to build brand awareness and establish relationships with candidates early on in the recruiting process while ensuring a seamless onboarding experience for all new employees. Our partnership with Indeed accelerates the entire recruitment process, making it easier for businesses to create highly targeted strategies that attract the talent they need to build stronger workplaces.”

“At Indeed our mission is to help people get jobs, and we are focused on making it easier to connect great talent with great employers,” said Jodi Kasten, managing director at Indeed Canada. “Now more than ever, we believe connecting people to new job opportunities is essential and through this integration, we’re empowering businesses with the tools they need to quickly and easily reach millions of potential candidates from across the country.”

Rise Recruiting and Onboarding is now available to all new and existing Rise HR clients through Rise’s seamless, paperless, and efficient all-in-one people platform.

About Rise People

Rise People is Canada’s first and only all-in-one people management platform. Rise offers a modern suite of HR, benefits, and payroll solutions that is used by thousands of employers across Canada. Rise is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with offices in Toronto and Montreal. For more information, visit www.risepeople.com and schedule a demo to see how Rise can give you more choice, convenience, and savings.