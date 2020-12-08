Watchfire Signs Introduces ReadyDisplay™ Family of Preassembled Indoor LED Displays

/EIN News/ -- DANVILLE, Ill., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watchfire Signs, a leading provider of exterior and interior LED signs, has introduced the ReadyDisplay™ family of preassembled, quick-install LED displays for affordable, indoor video wall construction with minimal disruption. Click to Tweet.



The ReadyDisplay’s easy and quick installation makes it the perfect LED video wall solution for corporate lobbies and conference rooms, colleges, museums, houses of worship, transportation hubs, retail locations, sports facilities, and restaurants/bars.

“Organizations don’t always have the ability to close down for an extended period in order to install a video wall, and with ReadyDisplay they don’t need to,” said Jeff Morgan, sales director of the Sports/Indoor division at Watchfire Signs. “ReadyDisplay is engineered to install quickly and impress instantly.”

ReadyDisplay signs come preassembled and ship in one or two pieces, depending on finished size, and can fit through most interior doorways. A quick and easy mounting system is included, so video walls can be displaying striking, attention-grabbing content in a single day.

The ReadyDisplay is a seamless, high-contrast, glare-free display that displays vivid content in any lighting situation. It is available in six sizes, ranging from 3’ x 8’ to 10’ x16’. The S-Series ReadyDisplay edition is a fine pitch display with 2.4mm, 2.9mm, 3.9mm, and 5.9mm resolutions. A high brightness option is available for locations with bright sunlight.

Each ReadyDisplay comes with Watchfire’s powerful Ignite OPx content management software, allowing users to develop custom content, create zones within a display, and incorporate real-time data. Also included is Watchfire’s EasyArt library of animated and still images. ReadyDisplays also are designed to work with all established video conferencing and presentation software.

All ReadyDisplays are manufactured to be long lasting and low maintenance, and are backed by Watchfire’s industry-best warranty and support.

For more information about ReadyDisplay, visit www.watchfiresigns.com/readydisplay.

About Watchfire

Watchfire Signs designs and engineers the best looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, digital billboards and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs since 1932 and LED signs, using meticulously sourced components from around the world, since 1998. The company has more than 60,000 Watchfire LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, go to http://www.watchfiresigns.com.

