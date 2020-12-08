Constellium’s operations in Neuf-Brisach certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) today announced that its facility in Neuf-Brisach, France, achieved certification according to the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative’s (“ASI”) Performance and Chain of Custody Standards. This certification covers the plant’s recycling, casting, rolling and finishing operations.



Constellium’s Neuf-Brisach facility can now provide responsibly sourced, independently certified solutions, using both the plant’s end of life recycling capacity and its ASI certified supply chain, and can offer certified and sustainably manufactured aluminium rolled products to its customers.

“We are very proud of this achievement. Our customers and society demand sustainable and environmentally-friendly products manufactured responsibly, and our recycling capacity coupled with this certification is a step further to respond to their demand,” said Peter Basten, President, Packaging and Rolled Automotive Products business unit at Constellium. “This certification, combined with our ambitious sustainability strategy, demonstrates our commitment to building a circular economy and to improving the overall footprint of the aluminium life cycle.”

Fiona Solomon, Chief Executive Officer at ASI said, “We warmly congratulate Constellium on their dual ASI Certifications at the Neuf-Brisach plant. This plant’s feedstocks of recycled aluminium scrap make it a key starting point for downstream customers that wish to source aluminium with a reduced CO 2 footprint. The ASI Certifications provide the assurance that their customers are sourcing an aluminium product that is produced responsibly, and can help extend the sustainability credentials of their customers’ products as well.”

Constellium is an industry leader in the sustainable production and recycling of aluminium products, a metal that combines strength, lightness and endless recyclability. The company is dedicated to promoting the overall sustainability of the aluminium supply chain and continues to pursue ASI certification at other facilities. Constellium is also collaborating with its key suppliers to support their ASI certifications.

Neuf-Brisach is one of Constellium’s largest sites with an annual production capacity of approximately 450kt and primarily serves packaging and automotive customers in Europe. The facility has five recycling furnaces that can recycle up to 150kt per year.

About ASI

The Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) is a global, multi-stakeholder, non-profit standards setting and certification organization. It works toward responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminium following an entire value chain approach. To this end, ASI launched its Performance Standard and Chain of Custody Standard in December 2017.

ASI’s 140+ members include leading civil society organizations, companies with activities in bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, semi-fabrication, product and component manufacturing, as well as consumer and commercial goods, including the automotive industry, construction and packaging, as well as industry associations and other supporters.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.9 billion of revenue in 2019.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” with respect to our business, results of operations and financial condition, and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events and conditions. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as, but not limited to, “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “should,” “approximately,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” "likely,” “will,” “would,” “could” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terminologies or expressions). All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets, while others are more specific to our business and operations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market competition; economic downturn; disruption to business operations, including the length and magnitude of disruption resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic; the inability to meet customer demand and quality requirements; the loss of key customers, suppliers or other business relationships; the capacity and effectiveness of our hedging policy activities; the loss of key employees; levels of indebtedness which could limit our operating flexibility and opportunities; and other risk factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and as described from time to time in subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The occurrence of the events described and the achievement of the expected results depend on many events, some or all of which are not predictable or within our control. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.