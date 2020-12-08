Medical Aesthetics Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

A new market study, titled “Medical Aesthetics Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Medical Aesthetics Market 2020

The term Medical Aesthetics refers to the medicine that is a broadly extensive term used for the specialties that focuses on the improvement of the cosmetic appearance of the body through the process of treatment of the scars, moles, liver spots, excess fat, wrinkles, skin laxity, unwanted hair, cellulite, spider veins, and skin discoloration. Generally, aesthetic medicine includes reconstructive surgery, oral and maxillofacial surgery, plastic surgery, and dermatology.

Aesthetic medicine involves both the methods of surgical procedures and non-surgical procedures. The surgical procedures include the treatment of Radiofrequency ablation, facelifts, liposuction, and breast implants. The non-surgical procedures include e treatment of non-surgical liposuction, chemical peel, and high-intensity focused electromagnetic field. The treatment also includes radiofrequency fat removal and radiofrequency skin tightening . Some of the practitioners also use the treatment of a combination of both surgical and non-surgical procedures.

Major market players in the Medical Aesthetics Market are Allergan, plc, Alma Lasers, Cutera Inc., Cynosure, El.En. S.p.A., Fotona d.o.o, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co., Sientra, Inc., Sinclair Pharma PLC, Syneron Medical, Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Market Segmentation of the Global Medical Aesthetics Market

The Global Medical Aesthetics Market has primarily been segmented according to its product into different types,

Body Contouring Devices – The Body contouring devices are used to tighten the lax skin. And also for the removal of the undesired fat from different parts of the body that includes the abdomen, waist, upper torso, and others.

Hair Removal Devices – The Hair Removal Devices are used for the removal of unwanted hair on the body. The hair removal devices are commonly used for the removal of unwanted hair growth on the hands and feet, upper portion of the lips, and even on the genitalia.

Tattoo Removal Devices – The Tattoo Removal Devices are used for removal of the unwanted tattoo.

Major Geographical Regions of Global Medical Aesthetics Market

Based on the Geographical region, the Global Market of Medical Aesthetics includes the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, France, Poland, and Russia from Europe. Japan, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Australia, China, and Singapore from Asia-Pacific. Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil from Central & South America. Egypt, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and other GCC Countries from the Middle East & Africa. And the United States of America and Canada from the continent of North America.

Industry Insights

The Global Medical Aesthetics Market size is said to increase convincingly to 19,371 million USD by the year 2023. A Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.9%, which is more than its projected value for the generation of revenue during its forecast period, is estimated. The Global Medical Aesthetics Market was recorded to be moving on a higher positive side in the year 2017, with income more than its forecasted value. In this study, the base year considered is 2017, and 2019 to 2025 has been considered the forecast period to estimate the size of the market for the Global Medical Aesthetics Market. Continents of North America and Europe have already been the major markets of the growth of Medical Aesthetics. Rising demand for the Medical Aesthetics Market in the South Asian Countries is contributing to the growth of the industry.

