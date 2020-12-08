Power Line Communication Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Power Line Communication Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

Introduction

“Power Line Communication Market”

The global Power Line communication is growing due to several growth factors such as increasing advance technology in device communication, low cost of deployment with ease of use and more benefits, growing energy management investments and increasing demand for smart grid and smart metering systems.

Key Players of Global Power Line Communication Market =>

The report profiles the following companies, which includes ABB, Siemens, Cypress Conductor, Texas Instruments, Schneider Electric, Hubbell Power Systems, ST Microelectronics, Ametek, Sigma Designs, and General Electric.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by Frequency into Narrowband and Broadband. The narrowband segment is leading the power line communication market due to rising demand for narrowband technology products from energy management and increased use of smart grid application.

By Type, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and Services. By Application, the market is segmented into Energy Management & smart Grid and Indoor Networking. The energy management and smart grid application is the leading segment in power line communication due to growing demand for smart metering & smart grids in different substation communication applications.

By Solutions, the market is segmented into PLC over AC lines and PLC over DC lines. The PLC over AC lines segment is leading the market and expected to grow further grow during the forecast period due to rising use in transportation vehicles and other applications. However, the PLC over DC lines is also growing rapidly due to increasing demand for home networking, lighting, and solar applications.

Further based on End-User, the market is segmented into Industrial, Residential, Commercial, and Others. The commercial segment accounted for largest share and is growing rapidly during the forecast period due to increasing demand for power line communication technology-based products for light control application in buildings.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and RoW. Europe is dominating the global powerline communication market due to the advanced metering application and increasing government initiatives for the deployment of smart meters. In Europe, Italy has the largest scale of smart meters in power line communication.

Global Power Line Communication Market

The graph shows the UD spending on the smart grid by the project. In 2017, expenditure on smart metering is approx. 1.2billion U.S. dollars.

Here are some of the recent developments in the market:

In Feb 2018, AMETEK Power Instruments, a leading player in power line communications for electric utilities has introduced the Smart-Gap product which revolutionizes the method to clear surges on power line carrier systems.

In Oct 2017, MaxLinear, a leading provider of radio frequency (RF) and Corinex, a unique supplier of broadband solutions (BPL) cooperate to open smart metering and other smart grid solutions.

In Jun 2017, Richmond Capital acquired SmartLabs to make powerline communication great for home automation.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

Scope of the Report:

By Solutions

PLC over AC lines

PLC over DC lines

By Application

Energy Management and Smart Grid

Indoor Networking

