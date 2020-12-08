Cannabidiol (CBD) Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Cannabidiol (CBD) Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Study Reports “Cannabidiol (CBD) Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026” has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

“Cannabidiol (CBD) Market”

The key factors driving the market include growing demand for CBD globally as it is used to cure various human diseases. CBD products have several benefits like protection from Alzheimer's disease, anti-inflammatory properties and helps to treat epilepsy and mental health disorders. The Cannabidiol is widely adopted as it helps in drug withdrawal and highly recommended for cancer cases.

@Get a Free Sample Report “Cannabidiol (CBD) Market” 2020 https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5612615-global-cannabidiol-cbd-market-2019-2026

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Key Players of Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market =>

• CW Hemp

• Plus CBD Oil

• Mary's Medicinals

• Bluebird Botanicals

• TertraLabs

• HempMeds

• Medical Marijuana

• CBD Naturals

• Gaia Botanicals

• ENDOCA

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market – Segmentation Analysis

The global market for Cannabidiol (CBD) is broadly segmented by product type as – Hemp-derived and Marijuana-derived. According to the Hemp Business Journal, the CBD Oils from marijuana-based sources are expected to reach USD 1.6 billion i.e. around 80% of the total CBD market.

Marijuana-derived CBD products are extensively used globally for numerous medical purposes. Cannabis sativa is the source plant for extracting marijuana, that contains over 80 compounds of cannabinoids. The demand for Marijuana-derived CBD products is increasing as they contain high concentrations of THC in comparison to hemp-derived CBD products.

The Industrial Hemp Farming Act of 2015 excluded hemp from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s controlled substances list, which effectively legalized hemp-derived CBDs. Many other countries around the world have similarly permitted the importation of hemp-based CBD products.

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market – Geographical Analysis

The global CBD market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and ROW.

CBD oil products are highly preferred by the US consumers. Also, countries such as South American countries, including Uruguay, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina have legalized the application of marijuana products for medical purposes. These factors are leading North America to be largest market of the global CBD market. Major market players of CBD oil production are present in North America. It is estimated that in 2020 industry sales of marijuana-derived CBD will total around USD 417 million.

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market – Competitive Analysis

The market is highly competitive with continuous product and technological developments. The players are also focusing on strategic collaborations and agreements to expand their geographic footprint and to intensify market competitiveness.

Some of the recent developments contributing to the growth of the global CBD market are:

• In Feb 2018, Marijuana Company of America (MCOA) launched its hempSMART Full Spectrum Pet Drops with specially formulated product containing naturally occurring CBD derived from hemp seed oil, full spectrum hemp extract, and fractionated coconut oil, along with a rich bacon flavor.

Key Takeaways

• North America is leading the global CBD market due to increasing demand for CBD products by consumers and large number of players are US-based.

• The overall market for CBD will be especially driven by high demand for CBD products because of its several health benefits.

• Marijuana-derived CBD have largest market segment due to rising preference by consumers because of their high concentrations of THC in comparison to hemp-derived CBD products.

Scope of the Report

The report covers epidemiology analysis of key infectious diseases, the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. CBD market is segmented based on the product as Hemp-derived, Marijuana-derived. Based on geography the market is segmented into - North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Why Purchase the Report?

• Visualize the composition of the global CBD market across each indication, in terms of type and treatment options, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

• Identify commercial opportunities in global CBD market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the global CBD market.

• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.

• Product mapping in excel for the key products of all major market players

Target Audience:

• Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers

• Service Providers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturers

@Ask Any Query on “Cannabidiol (CBD) Market” 2020 Size, Share, demand https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5612615-global-cannabidiol-cbd-market-2019-2026

Major Key Points of Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Key Trends and developments

Chapter 3. Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Segmentation

Chapter 5 Geographical Analysis

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7 Company Profiles*

7.1 CW Hemp

7.2 Plus CBD Oil

7.3 Mary's Medicinals

7.4 Bluebird Botanicals

7.5 TertraLabs

7.6 HempMeds

7.7 Medical Marijuana

7.8 CBD Naturals

7.9 Gaia Botanicals

7.10 ENDOCA

Chapter 8 Appendix

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.