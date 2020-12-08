Face Masks Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Face Masks Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

Introduction

“Face Masks Market”

Face masks are a category of skincare products that are used to treat specific skin conditions such as removal of excess oil and skin hydration. Facial masks offer an excellent way to pull out impurities which leads to clear and smooth skin. Face masks are chiefly used for brightening, hydration and deep cleansing of the facial skin. Using natural ingredients such as extracting the active ingredients of plants and applied in the form of cream, clay, peel-off, warm-oil, sheet mask, has made face masks more desirable amongst the millennials, as consumers are looking for more natural products rather the products with more chemicals.

The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a key role in the growth of the Face Masks market.Face Masks market segmented by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Key Players of Global Face Masks Market =>

Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in R&D, new product launches, expansion in distribution channels to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Global Face Masks Market is a fragmented market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players include Avon, Boots, Clearasil, Clinique, and Decleor. Other key players in the market include Estee Lauder, Garnier, L'Oreal, Neutrogena, Simple, Soap & Glory, St.Ives, Superdrug, The Body Shop, and 7th Heaven (Montagne Jeunesse).

Market Dynamics

The global Face Masks Market is primarily driven by the growing awareness of the benefits of face mask coupled with an increase in internet penetration in the developing countries such as China, India, Brazil and others. This has enabled huge market potentials for e-commerce businesses. These E-commerce businesses provide convenience and easiness for shopping to consumers who want to personal care products such as Face Masks through online shopping portals.

Moreover, the other factor that is boosting the Face Masks is the increasing disposable income of the people all around the world and growing concerns on looks and appearances. Moreover, increase in number of people visiting the salons in countries such as the US, China, India is rising and is expected to be grow tremendously over the forecast period.

However, Government Regulation on manufacturing and labelling of the products is hampering the growth of Face masks Products.

Segment Analysis

By Type, the global Face Masks Market segmented into Cream Masks, Clay Masks, Gel Masks, Sheet Masks, Exfoliating Masks, Thermal Masks, Peel-Off Masks, and Others. Sheet Masks dominates in the product segment due to ease of application, skin-friendly and great results. However, growing inclination of the people towards the usage of products with natural ingredients will boost the demand for cream masks and clay masks. It is expected that Cream Mask will grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the global Face Mask Market segmented into online and offline distribution channels. Offline distribution channel includes Supermarkets, Specialty stores, exclusive stores, and hypermarkets, while online distribution channel includes distribution through e-commerce platforms. Offline distribution Channel dominates the distribution channel segment due to the rise in the hypermarket and supermarket culture all around the world. However, with the growing e-commerce online distribution channel market will grow high higher CAGR for the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis

By geography, the global Face Masks Market segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

APAC holds the largest market share for Face Masks Market, a due large number of populations which is becoming aware for skincare coupled with increase in disposable income of people for such premium products will be driving the market for the face masks market for the forecast period. China, Korea and India are holding significant market for Face Masks in the region.

North America is after APAC in terms of market share for Face Masks, due to increase awareness for skincare has led to rising in demand for the Face Masks Market and also people adopting a more sophisticated skincare routine and are motivated to try new products with top-notch ingredients.

Europe has the significant market share for the face masks due to the rise in the supermarket and hypermarket culture backed by a rise in disposable income of people will be the major drivers for face masks product market in the region. With investment and development in Eastern Europe are constantly growing.