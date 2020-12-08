Scotland’s first female, amateur golf tournament launches
MTX Golf is delighted to share details of a unique tournament for amateur, female golfers, taking place from 22 to 27 September, 2021 in St Andrews, Scotland.ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golfers are invited to enter the tournament to play a selection of world-class courses at the home of golf, St Andrews. Staying five nights at the iconic Old Course Hotel, participants will have plenty of time to relax and savour the finest Scottish hospitality, during this escape. Over six days, golfers will play four thrilling courses, competing in four different competition formats, getting a real flavour of Scottish golf.
Golfers with a handicap of 24 or less, can enter as a pair, a wonderful opportunity to spend time with a friend or family member who shares a true passion for golf. The tournament itself will be held over four days, with four different styles of play each day so there will be a format to suit every type of golfer. The final day will see entrants compete for the Fifer Cup in a Solheim Cup style format.
The competitors will play three links courses, the newly opened Dumbarnie Links, highly regarded Kingsbarns and the world famous New Course, as well as one heathland course, The Duke’s.
MTX founder Nicole Scott-McKie commented, “We believe we have created something totally unique and we hope to welcome enthusiastic golfers from across the UK, Ireland and beyond. Whilst there are tournaments for fathers and sons, and other events aimed at male golfers, we felt there was a real gap for an exciting tournament for female, amateur golfers.
“This year has seen huge numbers playing golf as an escape during the pandemic but still only around 15% of golf club members are women*. That said, it is hugely encouraging to see organisations and clubs encouraging more females to play and we hope this tournament will provide a great opportunity to celebrate women in golf.”
About MTX
MTX has run many successful sports tours (Making Trax) over the last decade, however this is its first golf tournament. Established by ex-hockey internationalist Nicole Scott-McKie, her meticulous attention to detail means that every tour runs seamlessly. A passionate sporting enthusiast, Nicole understands what it takes to create a challenging, yet enjoyable, experience for all participants.
Her wide network ensures those taking part benefit from the contacts she has across the globe. The team of golf-enthusiasts at MTX have the expertise required to ensure every tournament is exciting and memorable for all participants. With experience spanning luxury travel, events management, customer service and across various sports, the team brings together this knowledge to create unrivalled experience for all.
Our courses
Dumbarnie Links - 5901 yards – par 72
Dumbarnie Golf Links opened in May 2020 and has already made quite an impact. Just 11 miles south of St Andrews, this true links course was designed not to intimidate the golfer, but rather inspire and elicit anticipation. The exciting design incorporates three potentially driveable par 4’s and features many thought-provoking holes that engender ‘risk and reward’.
Kingsbarns Golf Links - 5257 yards – par 72
Founded in 1793, Kingsbarns started as a nine-hole golf course before being commandeered by the military during the Second World War. In 2000, architect Kyle Phillips designed the 18 hole course along 1.8 miles of picturesque North Sea coastline, where each hole embraces the sea. Kingsbarns is situated seven miles from St Andrews and is ranked in the Worldwide Top 100 courses. It co-hosts the annual European Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship together with the Old Course and Carnoustie Golf Links. In 2017, Kingsbarns hosted The Rioch Women’s British Open.
The New Course - 5992 yards – par 75
The New Course sits adjacent to the famous Old Course in St Andrews and boasts undulating fairways and challenging greens. It was designed by Tom Morris in 1895 and is the oldest ‘new’ course in the world. It possesses similarities to the Old Course, sharing fairways and greens and if it wasn’t overshadowed by its more illustrious neighbour, it would surely have hosted an Open Championship and many other major championships.
Duke’s Course - 5216 yards – par 71
The Duke’s has the flexibility and challenge to appeal to golfers at every level. Its style ranks alongside the great inland challenges, which demand accuracy and inventive play as well as power golf. It is highly regarded as one of the finest heathland championship courses in Britain and a must-play course for any golfer. It is located in a spectacular setting above St Andrews and gives a magnificent panoramic view over the surrounding countryside to the sea.
The Old Course Hotel & Spa
During the tournament, you will stay at Scotland’s AA Hotel of the Year, the iconic Old Course Hotel. A stone’s throw from the 17th Road Hole of the Old Course itself, enjoy views over the links course out to West Sands Beach. The prestigious hotel exceeds its five-star rating, where classic elegance is perfectly blended with contemporary luxury.
*statistic from England Golf
