Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily case update as of 7th December 2020
Active cases: 27 New cases: 2 New tests: 376 Total confirmed: 3,772 Recovered: 3,618 (+3) Deaths: 123 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,227 in the last 365 days.
Active cases: 27 New cases: 2 New tests: 376 Total confirmed: 3,772 Recovered: 3,618 (+3) Deaths: 123 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.