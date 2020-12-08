South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (December 4, 2020)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 4, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 210,995/15,018

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,175/321

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,805,516

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 296

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

11,569 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

21.4% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources

###