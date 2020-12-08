S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control Director Search Committee to Meet December 7

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE December 6, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control Director Search Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. December 7. The committee will meet at South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Room #3420, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia, SC.

The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Livestream available here.

The agenda is available here.