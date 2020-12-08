Hemp-based Food Market Research – Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025
PUNE, INDIA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report has been prepared based on extensive research and analysis of the latest dominating trends in the market. The global Hemp-based Food market has been studied and focus has been on the volume and value of the product/service as well as the manufacturing methods employed. It contains a brief overview of the competitive scene of the key players along with the market introduction and research objectives for the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The report also presents the market size by observing the historical data and the prospects of the product/service. The economic indicators and the market research methodology have also been provided further in the global Hemp-based Food market report.
According to this study, over the next five years the Hemp-based Food market will register a 7.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hemp-based Food business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hemp-based Food market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Hemp-based Food, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Hemp-based Food market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Hemp-based Food companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Whole Hemp Seed
Hulled Hemp Seed
Hemp Seed Oil
Hemp Protein Powder
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Manitoba Harvest
Nutiva
Hemp Oil Canada
Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech
Canah International
Braham & Murray
North American Hemp & Grain Co.
GIGO Food
Yunnan Industrial Hemp
Just Hemp Foods
Yishutang
Elixinol
Hemp Foods Australia
Hempco
Naturally Splendid
GFR Ingredients Inc.
Mettrum Originals
Navitas Organics
Agropro
Canada Hemp Foods
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
