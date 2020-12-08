Connected Cars Market 2020 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, and Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report has been prepared based on extensive research and analysis of the latest dominating trends in the market. The global Connected Cars market has been studied and focus has been on the volume and value of the product/service as well as the manufacturing methods employed. It contains a brief overview of the competitive scene of the key players along with the market introduction and research objectives for the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The report also presents the market size by observing the historical data and the prospects of the product/service. The economic indicators and the market research methodology have also been provided further in the global Connected Cars market report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Connected Cars market will register a xx%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Connected Cars business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Connected Cars market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Connected Cars, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Connected Cars market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Connected Cars companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by product type:

Hardware

Software and Services

Segmentation by Application

Integrated Solutions

Embedded Solutions

Tethered Solutions

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Americas

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

MENA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

South Africa

Egypt

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Airbiquity Inc.

ZUBIE, INC.

CloudMade

Intellias Ltd.

LUXOFT

Continental AG

Sierra Wireless

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Tesla

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics

TomTom International

Telefonica S.A.

AT&T

Daimler AG

BMW Group

Vodafone Group Plc.

Ford Motor Company

Audi AG

Verizon Communications

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Connected Cars Market Size by Player

4 Connected Cars Segment by Type

5 Connected Cars Segment by Application

6 Americas

7 APAC

8 Europe

9 MENA

10 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

