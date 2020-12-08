Estonian Startup Creates Heavy Bag Pro App in Response to At-Home Boxing Workout Trend During Pandemic
Heavy Bag Pro includes guided boxing, kickboxing and Muay Thai workouts. Designed for fighters but also a great alternative to other at-home cardio exercises.TALLINN, ESTONIA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new training app has been released that lets practitioners of fighting sports train safely and effectively from home: Heavy Bag Pro. The app includes guided boxing, kickboxing and Muay Thai workouts that are also useful for practicing other martial arts. As boxing grows in popularity as an alternative to other at-home cardio and aerobic workouts, Heavy Bag Pro helps users learn and improve their fighting skills in a motivating and sustainable way. The app is now available for iOS and Android and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play.
In 2020, interest in at-home workouts has skyrocketed due to the global pandemic. Google searches and forum posts have shown an increase in people searching for punching bags in order to train at home. But after buying a heavy bag, most will hang unused after the first workout as coming up with boxing workouts on your own can be quite difficult. Luckily, fighters now have Heavy Bag Pro to guide, inspire and challenge them at home, in the gym or anywhere.
Heavy Bag Pro features dozens of professionally-created guided workouts, hundreds of combinations, a round timer and more. New workouts are added weekly. The app is gaining popularity fast and is already used by fighters in more than 70 countries. Its workouts are intended for experienced fighters but can also be completed by beginners. In a review, user Sonia writes, “Never realized boxing is such an awesome and enjoyable cardio. I have only done shadow boxing before. Love the app.” Users can complete workouts with a punching bag or in the air, known as shadow boxing. This makes at-home boxing workouts an excellent option for people looking to switch up their exercise routine.
Heavy Bag Pro is the must-have app for fighters. It helps practitioners of different martial arts master the combos they need to dominate their competition. As fighters ourselves, we knew there was a need for an app that would be like a personal trainer in your pocket, allowing you to train on a punching bag anytime, anywhere without running out of ideas. At first, Heavy Bag Pro was just for us, but now we’re happy to share it with our fellow fighters!
