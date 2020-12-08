Introducing PlayTreks, a New Music Analytics and Distribution platform
PlayTreks BV is proud to announce the initial launch of PlayTreks and its site https://playtreks.com
PlayTreks is your one stop source for music analytics and digital music distribution. PlayTreks is currently in beta mode with a large number of features set to begin launching in December of 2020 including a comprehensive music analytical module and music distribution service to all major streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music and many more. The PlayTreks toolset for the music industry and do-it-yourself oriented or developing musicians is not limited to music analytics and music distribution. Much more functions and features will be added in the coming months, including promotional guidance , marketing insights and radio play coverage, all to provide the ultimate insight to musicians and music industry professionals.
The first version, rolling out in December 2020 is already a powerful and comprehensive set of features which allows for full transparency and insight on music performance, music distribution and with powerful abilities such as royalty splits from the start and payouts to any number of contributors while setting up music releases, as well as comparisons with other artists.
The analytical data presented is generated applying data science, correlating data from a multitude of data sources, including social media and streaming platforms, becoming a one stop shop for anybody who is interested in understanding the dynamics of music in today's digital era. PlayTreks makes the need for having a multitude of subscriptions on tools redundant, making PlayTreks, the ONE app to replace them all.
PlayTreks, is run by a team of developers and current music business professionals who are currently, and have been active in all areas of the business including agency representation, artist management, A&R, event promotion, PR, record label management, content creation, social media marketing, publicity, web design and more. Members of the team have created this platform to offer artists access to the tools, without breaking the bank. PlayTreks was inspired by our own experiences and the frustration having to subscribe to many tools to get the "full picture".
While we absolutely love music distribution and analytical platforms, we felt something was missing. There's just too many tools to keep track of, to many things in entirely separate platforms. There has to be a better way to control your music - that's why we created PlayTreks, learning from our experiences in the music industry, now as a way to fulfill our vision of making the music industry more productive.
Eventually, our goal is to have all your music live in PlayTreks - thereby making artists and producers more productive and giving back a lot of time to dedicate to making great music. We're just getting started, and are so grateful for your support being together in this with our team.
The mission of the PlayTreks team is the ultimate transfer of power from the gatekeepers of the music industry back into the hands of the artists where it belongs. The music industry is legendary for being a tightly gated community with extremely high barriers to entry. PlayTreks intends to break down those barriers and provide complete access to the creatives who need it, using a modern and beautiful user interface with rich functionality.
PlayTreks is excited to bring you this powerful set of tools for a modest monthly subscription, unlike other players in the industry who charge much more for less. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us or visit our website and schedule a virtual session.
