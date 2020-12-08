NF-kappa B Inhibitors Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis of 80+ Companies
The Key Players involved in developing the NF-kappa B Inhibitors therapies are AnGes MG, Complexa, Accendatech, Serenex, OncoViRx, Novo Nordisk, Profectus Biosciences, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, ImmuneTarget, Merck Serono, EntreChem, Link Health Group and others.
“NF-kappa B Inhibitors Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight provides extensive insights around 80+ Companies and 80+ Pipeline Drugs based on NF-kappa B Inhibitors pipeline landscape. It includes the pipeline drug profiles, covering clinical and non-clinical stage products.
NF-kappa B Inhibitors Clinical Trial Report key features
- The companies and academics are working on analysing the issues and seek opportunities that could influence NF-kappa B Inhibitors R&D. The NF-kappa B Inhibitors therapies under development are zeroed in on novel approaches to treat the condition.
- Catabasis has stopped development of edasalonexent, in October 2020, as phase III PolarisDMD trial of edasalonexent in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) missed the primary endpoint that was a change from baseline in the North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) over one year of edasalonexent when compared to placebo.
- Complexa’s CXA-10, the lead candidate, received orphan drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) treatment in October 2019.
The nuclear factor-κB (NF-κB) signalling pathway performs a significant role in the development, maintenance, and progression of most chronic diseases. NF-κB controls the expression of genes involved in a myriad of physiological responses, comprising immune-inflammatory responses, acute-phase inflammatory responses, oxidative stress responses, cell adhesion, differentiation, and apoptosis. Evidence reveals that NF-kB acts as a link between inflammation and cancer progression, making NF-κB vital to and a potential drug target in haematological malignancies and solid tumors.
NF-kappa B Inhibitors Upcoming Drugs
- AMG 0101: AnGes MG
AnGes MG is developing AMG 0101 for the Atopic Dermatitis treatment. It is currently in phase III stage of development.
- CXA-10: Complexa
CXA-10 by Complexa is an oral nitrated fatty acid compound that acts via a constellation of actions including Upregulation of Nrf2 pathways; Inhibition of NF-Kappa B and TLR4; Inhibition of Xanthine Oxidoreductase; and Increasing the expression of heat shock proteins.
- ACT001: Accendatech
ACT001 is an investigational product recently completed testing in phase I clinical studies.
Accendatech designed and developed ACT001; the drug is specifically used to target brain tumour for treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) and Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).
Scope of NF-kappa B Inhibitors Pipeline Therapeutics report
- Coverage: Global
- Major Players: 80+ Key Companies
- Key Drugs: 80+ Pipeline Products
Phases:
- NF-kappa B Inhibitors Late-stage (Phase III)
- Mid-stage products (Phase II)
- Early-stage products (Phase I)
- NF-kappa B Inhibitors Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
- Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Route of Administration:
- Infusion
- Intradermal
- Intramuscular
- Intranasal
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Subcutaneous
- Topical
Molecule types:
- Gene therapies
- Small molecule
- Vaccines
- Polymers
- Peptides
- Monoclonal antibodies
Product Types:
- Mono
- Combination
- Mono/Combination
NF-kappa B Inhibitors Pipeline Products:
- AMG 0101
- CXA-10
- ACT001
- Research programme: NF-kappa B inhibitors
- Research programme: I-kappa B kinase/NF-kappa B inhibitors
- Research programme: NF-kappa-B pathway inhibitors
- IT 901
- AS 602868
- EC 70124
- LH 025
NF-kappa B Inhibitors Companies:
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals
- OncoImmune
- Almirall
- Takeda Oncology
- Biogen
- Reata Pharmaceuticals
- LG Life Sciences
- Complexa
- Dong-A ST
- AnGes
- Accendatech
- ILIAS Biologics
- Merry Life Biomedical Company
- Innate Biologics
- Profectus Biosciences
- Serenex
- Novo Nordisk
- OncoViRx
- Leuchemix
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
- Othera Pharmaceuticals
- Nereus Pharmaceuticals
- Anesiva
- ImmuneTarget
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Astellas Pharma
- ImStar Therapeutics
- AstraZeneca
- AbbVie
- Perrigo Company
- Gilead Sciences
- Baxter Healthcare Corporation
- AnGes MG
- Complexa
- OncoViRx
- Merck Serono
- EntreChem
- Link Health Group
Key Questions regarding Current NF-kappa B Inhibitors Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies Answered in the report
- What are the current treatment options available based on the NF-kappa B Inhibitors?
- How many companies are developing therapies by working on NF-kappa B Inhibitors?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the NF-kappa B Inhibitors therapies?
- What is the unmet need for current therapies developed based on this Mechanism of Action (MoA)?
- What are the latest novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to subdue the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the key designations that have been granted for NF-kappa B Inhibitors emerging therapies?
- How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies of NF-kappa B Inhibitors?
