NF-kappa B Inhibitors Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis of 80+ Companies

The Key Players involved in developing the NF-kappa B Inhibitors therapies are AnGes MG, Complexa, Accendatech, Serenex, OncoViRx, Novo Nordisk, Profectus Biosciences, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, ImmuneTarget, Merck Serono, EntreChem, Link Health Group and others.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NF-kappa B Inhibitors Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis of 80+ Companies 

NF-kappa B Inhibitors Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight provides extensive insights around 80+ Companies and 80+ Pipeline Drugs based on NF-kappa B Inhibitors pipeline landscape. It includes the pipeline drug profiles, covering clinical and non-clinical stage products. 

NF-kappa B Inhibitors Clinical Trial Report   key features

  • The companies and academics are working on analysing the issues and seek opportunities that could influence NF-kappa B Inhibitors R&D. The NF-kappa B Inhibitors therapies under development are zeroed in on novel approaches to treat the condition.   
  • Catabasis has stopped development of edasalonexent, in October 2020, as phase III PolarisDMD trial of edasalonexent in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) missed the primary endpoint that was a change from baseline in the North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) over one year of edasalonexent when compared to placebo.
  • Complexa’s CXA-10, the lead candidate, received orphan drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) treatment in October 2019.    

The nuclear factor-κB (NF-κB) signalling pathway performs a significant role in the development, maintenance, and progression of most chronic diseases. NF-κB controls the expression of genes involved in a myriad of physiological responses, comprising immune-inflammatory responses, acute-phase inflammatory responses, oxidative stress responses, cell adhesion, differentiation, and apoptosis.  Evidence reveals that NF-kB acts as a link between inflammation and cancer progression, making NF-κB vital to and a potential drug target in haematological malignancies and solid tumors. 

NF-kappa B Inhibitors Upcoming Drugs

  • AMG 0101: AnGes MG 

AnGes MG is developing AMG 0101 for the Atopic Dermatitis treatment. It is currently in phase III stage of development. 

  • CXA-10: Complexa 

CXA-10 by Complexa is an oral nitrated fatty acid compound that acts via a constellation of actions including Upregulation of Nrf2 pathways; Inhibition of NF-Kappa B and TLR4; Inhibition of Xanthine Oxidoreductase; and Increasing the expression of heat shock proteins. 

  • ACT001: Accendatech

ACT001 is an investigational product recently completed testing in phase I clinical studies. 

Accendatech designed and developed ACT001; the drug is specifically used to target brain tumour for treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) and Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG). 

Scope of NF-kappa B Inhibitors Pipeline Therapeutics report  

  • Coverage: Global 
  • Major Players: 80+ Key Companies
  • Key Drugs: 80+ Pipeline Products
  • Phases:  
    • NF-kappa B Inhibitors Late-stage (Phase III)  
    • Mid-stage products (Phase II)
    • Early-stage products (Phase I) 
    • NF-kappa B Inhibitors Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates 
    • Discontinued & Inactive candidates


  • Route of Administration:
    • Infusion
    • Intradermal
    • Intramuscular
    • Intranasal
    • Oral
    • Parenteral
    • Subcutaneous
    • Topical


  •  Molecule types:  
    • Gene therapies
    • Small molecule
    • Vaccines
    • Polymers
    • Peptides
    • Monoclonal antibodies


  • Product Types:
    • Mono
    • Combination 
    • Mono/Combination

NF-kappa B Inhibitors Pipeline Products:

  • AMG 0101
  • CXA-10
  • ACT001
  • Research programme: NF-kappa B inhibitors
  • Research programme: I-kappa B kinase/NF-kappa B inhibitors
  • Research programme: NF-kappa-B pathway inhibitors
  • IT 901
  • AS 602868
  • EC 70124
  • LH 025

NF-kappa B Inhibitors Companies:

  • Catabasis Pharmaceuticals
  • OncoImmune 
  • Almirall
  • Takeda Oncology
  • Biogen
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals
  • LG Life Sciences 
  • Complexa
  • Dong-A ST
  • AnGes
  • Accendatech
  • ILIAS Biologics 
  • Merry Life Biomedical Company 
  • Innate Biologics
  • Profectus Biosciences
  • Serenex
  • Novo Nordisk
  • OncoViRx
  • Leuchemix
  • Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
  • Othera Pharmaceuticals
  • Nereus Pharmaceuticals
  • Anesiva
  • ImmuneTarget 
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Astellas Pharma
  • ImStar Therapeutics
  • AstraZeneca
  • AbbVie
  • Perrigo Company
  • Gilead Sciences
  • Baxter Healthcare Corporation
  • AnGes MG
  • Complexa
  • OncoViRx
  • Merck Serono
  • EntreChem
  • Link Health Group

Key Questions regarding Current NF-kappa B Inhibitors Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies Answered in the report  

  • What are the current treatment options available based on the NF-kappa B Inhibitors?
  • How many companies are developing therapies by working on NF-kappa B Inhibitors?
  • What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the NF-kappa B Inhibitors therapies?
  • What is the unmet need for current therapies developed based on this Mechanism of Action (MoA)?
  • What are the latest novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to subdue the limitation of existing therapies?
  • What are the key designations that have been granted for NF-kappa B Inhibitors emerging therapies? 
  • How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies of NF-kappa B Inhibitors?

Table of Contents 

  1. NF-kappa B Inhibitors Report Introduction
  1. Executive Summary of NF-kappa B Inhibitors
  1. NF-kappa B Inhibitors Overview
  1. NF-kappa B Inhibitors Pipeline Therapeutics 
  1. NF-kappa B Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment 
  1. NF-kappa B Inhibitors – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
  1. In-depth Commercial NF-kappa B Inhibitors Assessment
  1. NF-kappa B Inhibitors Collaboration Deals
  1. NF-kappa B Inhibitors Late-Stage Products (Phase III)   
9.1.      AMG 0101: AnGes MG
  1. NF-kappa B Inhibitors Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
    1. 1.    CXA-10: Complexa
  1. NF-kappa B Inhibitors Early Stage Products (Phase I)
    1. 1.   ACT001: Accendatech
  1. NF-kappa B Inhibitors Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products
  1. NF-kappa B Inhibitors Inactive Products
  1. NF-kappa B Inhibitors Key Companies 
  1. NF-kappa B Inhibitors Key Products
  1. NF-kappa B Inhibitors Unmet Needs
  1. NF-kappa B Inhibitors Market Drivers and Barriers
  1. NF-kappa B Inhibitors - Future Perspectives and Conclusion
  1. NF-kappa B Inhibitors Analyst Views
  1. Appendix

