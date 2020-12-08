NF-kappa B Inhibitors Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis of 80+ Companies

The Key Players involved in developing the NF-kappa B Inhibitors therapies are AnGes MG, Complexa, Accendatech, Serenex, OncoViRx, Novo Nordisk, Profectus Biosciences, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, ImmuneTarget, Merck Serono, EntreChem, Link Health Group and others.

The Key Players involved in developing the NF-kappa B Inhibitors therapies are AnGes MG, Complexa, Accendatech, Serenex, OncoViRx, Novo Nordisk, Profectus Biosciences, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, ImmuneTarget, Merck Serono, EntreChem, Link Health Group and others.

“ NF-kappa B Inhibitors Pipeline Insight, 2020 ” report by DelveInsight provides extensive insights around 80+ Companies and 80+ Pipeline Drugs based on NF-kappa B Inhibitors pipeline landscape. It includes the pipeline drug profiles, covering clinical and non-clinical stage products.

NF-kappa B Inhibitors Clinical Trial Report key features

The companies and academics are working on analysing the issues and seek opportunities that could influence NF-kappa B Inhibitors R&D. The NF-kappa B Inhibitors therapies under development are zeroed in on novel approaches to treat the condition.

Catabasis has stopped development of edasalonexent, in October 2020, as phase III PolarisDMD trial of edasalonexent in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) missed the primary endpoint that was a change from baseline in the North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) over one year of edasalonexent when compared to placebo.

has stopped development of edasalonexent, in October 2020, as phase III trial of in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) missed the primary endpoint that was a change from baseline in the North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) over one year of edasalonexent when compared to placebo. Complexa’s CXA-10, the lead candidate, received orphan drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) treatment in October 2019.

The nuclear factor-κB (NF-κB) signalling pathway performs a significant role in the development, maintenance, and progression of most chronic diseases. NF-κB controls the expression of genes involved in a myriad of physiological responses, comprising immune-inflammatory responses, acute-phase inflammatory responses, oxidative stress responses, cell adhesion, differentiation, and apoptosis. Evidence reveals that NF-kB acts as a link between inflammation and cancer progression, making NF-κB vital to and a potential drug target in haematological malignancies and solid tumors.

NF-kappa B Inhibitors Upcoming Drugs

AMG 0101: AnGes MG

AnGes MG is developing AMG 0101 for the Atopic Dermatitis treatment. It is currently in phase III stage of development.

CXA-10: Complexa

CXA-10 by Complexa is an oral nitrated fatty acid compound that acts via a constellation of actions including Upregulation of Nrf2 pathways; Inhibition of NF-Kappa B and TLR4; Inhibition of Xanthine Oxidoreductase; and Increasing the expression of heat shock proteins.

ACT001: Accendatech

ACT001 is an investigational product recently completed testing in phase I clinical studies.

Accendatech designed and developed ACT001; the drug is specifically used to target brain tumour for treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) and Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

Scope of NF-kappa B Inhibitors Pipeline Therapeutics report

Coverage : Global

: Global Major Players : 80+ Key Companies

: Key Companies Key Drugs : 80+ Pipeline Products

: Pipeline Products Phases : NF-kappa B Inhibitors Late-stage (Phase III) Mid-stage products (Phase II) Early-stage products (Phase I) NF-kappa B Inhibitors Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates







:

Route of Administration: Infusion Intradermal Intramuscular Intranasal Oral Parenteral Subcutaneous Topical









Molecule types: Gene therapies Small molecule Vaccines Polymers Peptides Monoclonal antibodies









Product Types: Mono Combination Mono/Combination



NF-kappa B Inhibitors Pipeline Products:

AMG 0101

CXA-10

ACT001

Research programme: NF-kappa B inhibitors

Research programme: I-kappa B kinase/NF-kappa B inhibitors

Research programme: NF-kappa-B pathway inhibitors

IT 901

AS 602868

EC 70124

LH 025

NF-kappa B Inhibitors Companies:

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

OncoImmune

Almirall

Takeda Oncology

Biogen

Reata Pharmaceuticals

LG Life Sciences

Complexa

Dong-A ST

AnGes

Accendatech

ILIAS Biologics

Merry Life Biomedical Company

Innate Biologics

Profectus Biosciences

Serenex

Novo Nordisk

OncoViRx

Leuchemix

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Othera Pharmaceuticals

Nereus Pharmaceuticals

Anesiva

ImmuneTarget

GlaxoSmithKline

Astellas Pharma

ImStar Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

AbbVie

Perrigo Company

Gilead Sciences

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

AnGes MG

Complexa

OncoViRx

Merck Serono

EntreChem

Link Health Group

Key Questions regarding Current NF-kappa B Inhibitors Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies Answered in the report

What are the current treatment options available based on the NF-kappa B Inhibitors?

How many companies are developing therapies by working on NF-kappa B Inhibitors?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the NF-kappa B Inhibitors therapies?

What is the unmet need for current therapies developed based on this Mechanism of Action (MoA)?

What are the latest novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to subdue the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the key designations that have been granted for NF-kappa B Inhibitors emerging therapies?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies of NF-kappa B Inhibitors?

Table of Contents

NF-kappa B Inhibitors Report Introduction Executive Summary of NF-kappa B Inhibitors NF-kappa B Inhibitors Overview NF-kappa B Inhibitors Pipeline Therapeutics NF-kappa B Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment NF-kappa B Inhibitors – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial NF-kappa B Inhibitors Assessment NF-kappa B Inhibitors Collaboration Deals NF-kappa B Inhibitors Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 9.1. AMG 0101: AnGes MG NF-kappa B Inhibitors Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 1. CXA-10: Complexa NF-kappa B Inhibitors Early Stage Products (Phase I) 1. ACT001: Accendatech NF-kappa B Inhibitors Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products NF-kappa B Inhibitors Inactive Products NF-kappa B Inhibitors Key Companies NF-kappa B Inhibitors Key Products NF-kappa B Inhibitors Unmet Needs NF-kappa B Inhibitors Market Drivers and Barriers NF-kappa B Inhibitors - Future Perspectives and Conclusion NF-kappa B Inhibitors Analyst Views Appendix

