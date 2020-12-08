Norsk Hydro: REMINDER - Invitation to Capital Markets Day December 10, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Hydro has the pleasure of inviting you to our virtual Capital Markets Day, on December 10, 2020 from 9.00 – 12.00.

Agenda

9:00 – 11:30 Presentation in English:

Hydro by President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim (including presentations by Executive Vice President Primary Metal Eivind Kallevik, Executive Vice President Energy Arvid Moss and interim Executive Vice President Extruded Solutions Erik Fossum)

Financial Update, by Executive Vice President and CFO Pål Kildemo

11:30 – 12.00 Conference call - Q&A

To register for events in connection with Capital Markets Day 2020, please visit this website for more information. Deadline for registration is December 9, 2020 at 12.00.

Alternatives for joining:

Join on video: You can watch the presentation and listen into the Q&A by clicking here: webcast Join on audio: You can listen to the presentation and Q&A by dial-in. See country numbers and passcode below. You can also listen to the audio via this link .

To ask questions during the Q&A, please join the audio option by dialing in with the information below or accessing the link . If you are not dialed in, you need to connect to the conference call by 11.25.

Dial In



Norway +47 2100 2613

UK +44 (0)330 336 9104

USA +1 323 794 2442

Sweden +46 (0)8 5033 6573

Brazil +55 11 3181 5319

Germany +49 (0)89 2030 31236

Participant Passcode: 904972