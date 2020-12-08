Although Facing Digital Competition, Print Ad Market Targets Wider Audience With Potential To Reach Multiple Generations

Print Advertising Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Print Advertising Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The print advertising industry is facing extensive competition from the newer digital advertising media such as internet and mobile advertising, which is hampering the growth of the market. Companies are focusing on digital marketing means like social media for making the ads more interactive, touching, and delivering without location constraints and with faster reach. According to the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) report, the internet ad revenue in 2019 was $124.6 billion. Advertisers believe that digital video is more suitable for entertaining every generation of consumers and, thus, they are choosing the digital video format, which is eliciting further growth. Therefore, the increased proliferation of digital marketing is likely to limit the expansion of the print advertising market in the coming years.

The global print advertising market size is expected to decline from $39.30 billion in 2019 to $35.44 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -9.82%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is expected to further decline and reach $30.8 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of -4.57%. Internet access, digital advertising, and an increase in the use of social media are acting as huge contributors to the decline in print production.

However, the potential of print advertising to connect to multiple generations is also a key driving factor of the industry according to print advertising market research. A study was conducted by Temple University and the US Postal Office of the Inspector in 2019 utilizing methods such as eye-tracking, core biometrics, and neuroimaging to test the effectiveness of print versus digital ads on both young and old groups of participants. The results showed that both the age groups processed physical ads faster than digital ads. This provides companies with the advantage of targeting a wider audience giving the necessary exposure to their product, which aids in the growth of the print advertising market.

