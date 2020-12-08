Environment-Friendly Refrigerants Being Adopted In The Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market

Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail up to 50% off on ALL research reports at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports. Offer applies until Dec 31st.

The trend of adoption of environment-friendly refrigerants is increasing within the commercial refrigeration market, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market. A major part of environmental concerns such as ozone layer depletion and global warming are contributed by refrigerants, as they absorb infrared radiation and retain it in the atmosphere. Alternative environment-friendly refrigerants do not deplete the ozone layer in the atmosphere, do not contribute to global warming and have low Global Warming Potential (GWP). Halogen-based refrigerants face stringent regulations by governments of several countries and this is also strengthening the use of environment-friendly refrigerants. For instance in 2019, M&M Refrigeration and Carnot Refrigeration entered into a partnership to create eco-friendly refrigeration solutions. Therefore, this adoption of natural refrigerant-based equipment owing to stringent regulatory policies is another factor driving the industrial refrigeration system market growth.

The global industrial refrigeration equipment industry is segmented by equipment type into condensers, compressors, evaporators, controls, by end-user industry into food and beverage, refrigerated warehouse, chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, refrigerated transportation, others, and by refrigerant type into ammonia, carbon dioxide, and hydrofluorocarbon.

The global industrial refrigeration equipment market size is expected to decline from $39.71 billion in 2019 to $36.96 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.9%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The industrial refrigeration system market is then expected to recover and reach $43.63 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/refrigerated-warehousing-and-storage-global-market-report-2020-30-COVID-19-impact-and-recovery

Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ventilation-heating-air-conditioning-and-commercial-refrigeration-equipment-global-market-report-2020-30-COVID-19-impact-and-recovery

HVAC And Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hvac-and-commercial-and-industrial-refrigeration-equipment-global-market-report-2020-30-COVID-19-impact-and-recovery

Smart Refrigerator Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth and Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-refrigerator-market-global-report-2020-30-COVID-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.