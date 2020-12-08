RetinAI Announces Collaboration with Novartis to Provide Artificial Intelligence Solutions in Ophthalmology

BERN, Switzerland, December 08, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- RetinAI Medical AG announces a multi-year collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG under which RetinAI’s IT solutions and artificial intelligence tools shall be employed to support multiple projects in ophthalmology and digital health. Both companies have previously worked successfully on pilot projects in this disease area.

The first project under the new Master Agreement will support a multi-center international clinical study involving patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). The study is designed to investigate the influence of optical coherence tomography (OCT) image solutions using Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the assessment of disease activity. The study will be conducted in several clinical centers in numerous European countries and Canada, involving more than 500 patients.

For this study, RetinAI will provide its CE-marked web-based software platform, RetinAI Discovery®, a data management platform to efficiently process data at scale across imaging platforms and devices. Discovery® is used today by professionals to navigate imaging data, compute imaging biomarkers and track changes over time for some of the most common forms of eye diseases. RetinAI’s tools also support diagnostic analyses and clinical workflows as well as patient monitoring & adherence to treatment.

Dirk Sauer, Global Development Head of the Ophthalmology Franchise at Novartis Pharma AG, sees RetinAI as a strategic partner for advancing eye care through digital innovation: “With previous projects, RetinAI’s services have enabled us to enhance and more efficiently structure retina scans and data collected from our clinical studies. Together with RetinAI, we are working on end-to-end solutions to generate swift and comprehensive disease insights to better treat patients and improve patient outcomes.”

Dr. Carlos Ciller, CEO of RetinAI, commented: “RetinAI is excited to expand and intensify our partnership with Novartis who is one of the top pharma companies in ophthalmology with deep competence, dedication and focus on digital innovation in eye care. We clearly see the value that RetinAI can bring to Novartis. Our Discovery® platform and AI tools are enablers to increase efficiency in research and clinical studies and we expect they can also improve medications and treatments for patients. We believe using RetinAI’s technologies to support patients treated with ophthalmic medications will provide enhanced disease insights and create opportunities for more precise treatments."

Caption: Carlos Ciller, PhD, CEO RetinAI Medical AG. Copyright RetinAI Medical

About RetinAI RetinAI Medical AG (RetinAI), founded in early 2017, is a Swiss company in Bern developing software solutions to accelerate clinics, research and pharmaceutical workflows using advanced machine learning and computer vision. The company builds tools to collect, organize and analyze health data from the eyes, empowering healthcare professionals and patients with unique medical data analyses supported by Artificial Intelligence. RetinAI's international team combines clinical, technical, and scientific knowledge to foster the transition from reactive to preventive medicine for severe diseases affecting the eye. Follow us on LinkedIN and Twitter

About RetinAI Discovery® Retinai Discovery® is a standalone medical image and data management platform that allows trained healthcare professionals (physicians, ophthalmologists, opticians, clinicians and researchers) to store, search, share, display, navigate, process and grade medical images of the eye and the corresponding e-CRF (electronic Case Report Form).

