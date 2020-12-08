UK Charity Centrepoint to Leverage Accruent’s Kykloud Solution to Streamline Large Surveying Initiative

Donated Free of Charge, Mobile Surveying Software Will Help Leading Charity Collect Actionable Facilities Data and Develop a Modern Planned Maintenance Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to manage the built environment, today announced that it will provide its Kykloud mobile surveying software to UK charity Centrepoint at no cost to streamline an upcoming facility data collection initiative across its 460 properties. Centrepoint, the leading charity in the UK for homeless young people, will use the data collected to gain a comprehensive understanding of its real estate portfolio and inform long-term capital planning.



Centrepoint has been eager to modernise its operations as it continues to grow and develop new initiatives. With Accruent’s Kykloud solution, the longstanding charity will be able to increase the speed, accuracy and quality of its data collection and reporting and using the data collected, facilitate the swift implementation of a planned maintenance program.

“We are looking to take our organisation to the next level and think about our operations in a modern way,” explains Ed Tytherleigh, Director of Support & Housing, Centrepoint. “Accruent’s software will be a transformative part of that process, allowing us to centralise our survey data and gather the information we need to effectively budget and develop a plan for the future.”

With Accruent’s Kykloud mobile surveying solution, Centrepoint will be able to:

Streamline mobile data collection through standardised, on-site survey access and data entry.

Ensure consistent condition surveys and inspections across their 460 properties.

Centralise facility data in one system to manage captured data, both at the site and portfolio level.

Leverage real-time reporting for increased visibility into key metrics throughout the survey initiative.

Centrepoint provides housing and support for young people all over the UK, with the goal of giving homeless young people a future and end youth homelessness. Accruent was introduced to the Centrepoint charity through the LandAid Pro Bono Programmme.

“LandAid is proud to have brokered this relationship through our pro bono programme, which exists to save charities money and provide professional expertise, enabling them to create a bigger social impact,” said LandAid Chief Executive Paul Morrish. “Centrepoint is one of our long-standing charity partners and it has been a pleasure to find a robust and long-term solution for their stock condition surveys.”

LandAid is the property industry charity focused on bringing together corporate partners and organisations from across the real estate sector to end youth homelessness in the UK.

“Centrepoint and LandAid are both incredibly impactful, life-changing charities,” added Andrew Schafer, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, International at Accruent. “Accruent is grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with these fantastic organisations and provide a solution that will help Centrepoint further deliver on their mission.”

Accruent’s Kykloud solution offers mobile data collection, property management, lifecycle and budget planning, and a real-time reporting engine. Nine of the top 10 UK surveying firms are using Kykloud to better manage their property portfolios, with customers seeing an average of 5-10x return on investment through time savings on administrative tasks and increased project efficiency.

About Accruent

accruent.com, @accruentllc

Accruent is the world’s leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment – spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organisations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

About Centrepoint

Centrepoint is the leading charity for homeless young people aged 16-25. Centrepoint operates nationally, with bases in London, Manchester, the North East and Yorkshire. Centrepoint supports 15,000 vulnerable young people a year by providing accommodation, teaching valuable life skills, tackling their physical and mental health issues and working with them to get them into education or employment. The Freephone Centrepoint Helpline is available for any young person aged 16-25 worried about homelessness. It is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm. The Centrepoint Helpline number is: 0808 800 0661. HRH The Duke of Cambridge became Centrepoint’s Patron in 2005. For more information, please visit centrepoint.org.uk

