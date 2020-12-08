MjLink.com, Inc. Announces $5 Million 506(c) Private Placement and $50 Million Reg A Offerings
Proceeds to expand MjLink's international usership and acquire other technology and media companies.
Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF)LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MjLink.com, Inc. announced today that it is seeking to raise up to $5 million in a Regulation D Rule 506(c) Offering and up to $50 million through a Regulation A Tier 2 initial public offering that the SEC qualified on September 28th 2020. The Reg D 506(c) Private Placement Memorandum to Accredited Investors only may be accessed at https://www.mjlink.com/506c; the Reg A Offering Memorandum for non-accredited investors is available at: https://www.MjLink.com/invest. The Shares sold in the Reg D 506(c) Offering are subject to the applicable Rule 144 holding period; the Shares sold in the SEC Qualified Reg A Offering will be free trading.
MjLink.com, Inc. was incorporated in September 2018 and operated as a subsidiary and Cannabis Division of Social Life Network, Inc. ( OTCMKTS: WDLF ) until August 6, 2020, at which time Social Life ceased funding MjLink’s operations, MjLink began operating independently of Social Life, and MjLink funded its own operations. Social Life currently holds 15.17% of MjLink’s outstanding common stock shares.
MjLink set its post-money valuation at $133,043,057 assuming the sale of all 25 million shares for $55 million, through the combined Reg A and Reg D offerings, totaling 60,474,943 acquirable issued and outstanding common stock shares. The Offerings’ proceeds will allow MjLink to expand its international usership for each of its four niche social networks (https://www.MjLink.com, https://www.WeedLife.com, https://www.HempTalk.com and https://www.MjInvest.com) and enable MjLink to pursue its acquisition/expansion strategy of acquiring other technology and media companies in the global cannabis industry.
About MjLink.com, Inc.
MjLink, a leading social networking platform in the cannabis industry worldwide, is the publisher of MjLink.com, WeedLife.com, HempTalk.com and MjInvest.com, which individual social networks connect business professionals to one another, consumers together with other industry enthusiasts, CBD companies to distributors and consumers, and industry C-suite executives with institutional investors, respectively. The MjLink social network platform was launched in 2013 and has become one of the largest social platforms used in the cannabis industry worldwide, accessed each month by usership from more than 120 countries.
To learn more about investing in MjLink, visit https://www.MjLink.com/invest
About Social Life Network, Inc.
Social Life Network is an artificial intelligence and blockchain powered social network and e-commerce technology company. Since the launch of the company in January of 2013, the Company has launched niche industry social networks to service the millions of business professionals and consumers in the residential real estate industry, the legal global cannabis industry, sports verticals including racket sports, golf, cycling, soccer, hunting, fishing and camping.
For more information, visit: https://www.SocialNetwork.ai
Disclaimer
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of MjLink's future financial results, revenues, valuations, or stock price. There are no assurances that MjLink will be able to raise sufficient funds from either or both offerings to execute its business plan. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.
Todd Markey
MjLink.com, Inc.
+1 844-420-4208
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Invest In MjLink.com, Inc.