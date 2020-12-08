Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,006 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,294 in the last 365 days.

Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2500 Block of Sayles Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, December 4, 2020, in the 2500 block of Sayles Place, Southeast.

 

At approximately 2:00 pm, the victim met up with the suspects via the “Offer Up” application, to conduct a transaction, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property. A bystander intervened and the suspects fled the scene without obtaining property.

 

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/uTo3HjzfLN8

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

As a reminder, citizens are encouraged to use the Safe Exchange Zones when conducting in-person transactions using online applications such as Craigslist and Offer Up. For more information, please visit: http://mpdc.dc.gov/release/mpd-exchange-zone-locations-reminder

 

###

You just read:

Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2500 Block of Sayles Place, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.