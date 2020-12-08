Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2500 Block of Sayles Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, December 4, 2020, in the 2500 block of Sayles Place, Southeast.

At approximately 2:00 pm, the victim met up with the suspects via the “Offer Up” application, to conduct a transaction, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property. A bystander intervened and the suspects fled the scene without obtaining property.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/uTo3HjzfLN8

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

As a reminder, citizens are encouraged to use the Safe Exchange Zones when conducting in-person transactions using online applications such as Craigslist and Offer Up. For more information, please visit: http://mpdc.dc.gov/release/mpd-exchange-zone-locations-reminder

