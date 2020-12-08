Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 5100 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Friday, December 4, 2020, in the 5100 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 11:39 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched property from the victim. As the suspect was attempting to flee, two bystanders intervened, along with the victim, and were able to obtain the property back. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/cDKukQ68dIw

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.