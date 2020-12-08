Mueller Water Products Reaffirms Essential Role of Sustainability in Corporate Purpose, Strategy and Long-term Value Creation

Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) today announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report highlighting its sustainability achievements, initiatives and further steps to strengthen its focus on and commitment to sustainability.



“Access to clean, safe water is essential, and aging infrastructure remains a significant challenge for cities across the world. As we help water utilities and municipalities address these challenges, we recognize our responsibility to become more energy and water efficient with manufacturing the products they need. Our inaugural report reflects how sustainability has been an integral part of Mueller Water Products for many years. Our approach to sustainability is centered around our stakeholders: customers, investors, employees and communities. We are committed to minimizing our water and energy footprints while making smart products that are more efficient and safer for the environment. We are also developing technologies that provide actionable information for our customers and integrating technology into infrastructure to enable water utilities to enhance the health and efficiency of their distribution systems. As we continue to bridge the gap between intelligence and infrastructure, we are focused on providing products and solutions needed to protect the planet’s most valuable natural resource and deliver it to communities,” said Scott Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mueller Water Products.

The framework for the ESG Report is guided by the sustainability standards set forth by the Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the UN Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs). Key ESG achievements included in Mueller Water Products’ inaugural ESG Report include:

Realized a 4.0 percent decrease in energy usage intensity (between FY18 and FY20), leading to a decrease in greenhouse gas emissions.

Decreased water usage and waste to landfill intensity between FY18 and FY20.

Achieved a 60 percent decrease in TRIR between FY12 and FY20 with 76 percent fewer injuries at the Company’s three foundries over the same period.

Named a Winning ‘W’ Company for the second consecutive year by 2020 Women on Boards for having at least 20 percent women on its Board of Directors before 2020 (three out of ten total Board members).

"The Board provides ESG guidance and oversight as Mueller Water Products works to achieve its ESG goals," said Mark O'Brien, non-Executive Chairman. “We believe that a comprehensive ESG Approach is more than a matter of process. Our ESG Approach is premised on the accountability of the Board, senior management and employees. The Board oversees our ESG Approach through its Committees (Environment, Health and Safety; Audit; Compensation and Human Resources; and Nominating and Corporate Governance), while working closely with the ESG Management Committee. As a Board, we are confident that our strong commitment to ESG will help generate value for our stakeholders and improve our planet.”

