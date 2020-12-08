For immediate release: December 7, 2020 (20-237)

King County nurse suspended on allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor

OLYMPIA – The state Department of Health immediately suspended the license of King County licensed practical nurse Mark David Glenn (LP.60182948) pending further legal action. The Nursing Quality Assurance Commission referred this case to the secretary of the Department of Health based on sexual misconduct.

Glenn has been charged in King County Superior Court with one count of third-degree child rape, a class C felony, one count of second-degree sexual misconduct with a minor, a gross misdemeanor, and one count communication with a minor for immoral purposes, a gross misdemeanor. In his role as a school nurse, Glenn allegedly engaged in acts of sexual misconduct toward one or more minor students.

Glenn has 20 days to respond to the charges and to ask for a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

