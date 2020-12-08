Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
King County nurse suspended on allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor

For immediate release: December 7, 2020   (20-237)

Contact:          Sharon Moysiuk, Communications   360-549-6471                       

King County nurse suspended on allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor

OLYMPIA – The state Department of Health immediately suspended the license of King County licensed practical nurse Mark David Glenn (LP.60182948) pending further legal action. The Nursing Quality Assurance Commission referred this case to the secretary of the Department of Health based on sexual misconduct.

Glenn has been charged in King County Superior Court with one count of third-degree child rape, a class C felony, one count of second-degree sexual misconduct with a minor, a gross misdemeanor, and one count communication with a minor for immoral purposes, a gross misdemeanor. In his role as a school nurse, Glenn allegedly engaged in acts of sexual misconduct toward one or more minor students.

Glenn has 20 days to respond to the charges and to ask for a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Department of Health protects and promotes public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

