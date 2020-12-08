Solid Waste Management Market To Be Worth USD 1,193.88 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Technological advancements in waste management solutions and scarcity of landfills are driving the demand for the solid waste management market.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Solid Waste Management Market is estimated to be worth USD 1,193.88 Billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to technological advancements in waste management devices. Growing awareness among people regarding the adverse effect of hazardous solid waste on the environment and human health is expected to drive the demand for solid waste management. The scarcity of landfill sites in overpopulated cities is most likely to boost the market's growth. Rising awareness among public and government agencies regarding waste-to-energy solutions is expected to fuel the industry's development. The emergence of smart cities in developing countries is most likely to increase the implementation of advanced waste treatment facilities in the future. The adoption of advanced waste treatment facilities, such as incineration, recycling, anaerobic digestion, and composting, is most likely to fuel the growth of the solid waste management market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2019, SUEZ and Turkish waste management firm ALTAS entered into a private-public partnership. The partnership was formed for the development of a modern waste management system in Canakkale province, Turkey.

The municipal solid waste is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. The growth in the global population leading to the growing amount of waste generated and the increasing initiative of the government to reduce the contamination of water bodies is expected to drive the growth of municipal solid waste management.

The processing segment is predicted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period. The increasing purchase of recyclable products among consumers is most likely to propel the demand for solid waste management recycling and boost segment growth.

The Plastics segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. Increased contamination of water bodies caused by the improper disposal of plastic has resulted in the increasing adoption of solid waste management solutions.

North America accounted for the largest market share of the solid waste management market in 2019 due to technological advancements in waste management solutions.

Key participants include Covanta Holding Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Clean Harbors, Inc, Recology, Cleanaway, Wheelabrator Technologies, Waste Management, Inc., Veolia Environment SA (Veolia), SUEZ, and Advanced Disposal Services, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Solid Waste Management Market on the basis of waste, treatment, material, and region:

Waste Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Industrial Solid Waste Municipal Solid Waste

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Collection Processing (Recycling, and Anaerobic Digestion) Disposal (Landfill & Open Dump and Incineration)

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Plastics Metals Paper & Paperboard Glass Food Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



