Rising Hindi Pop Star Francesca Shankar Releases New Single & Lyric Video “Zindagi Pukare Tujhko”

Singer Francesca Shankar delivers to the world just what’s needed in a collaboration with 13-year-old author Kiara Shankar, the high-energy inspirational song.

I am very happy about having the chance to work with Kiara Shankar and seeing our collaboration deliver,” — Francesca Shankar

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beauty comes in many different places and rising Hindi pop vocalist Francesca Shankar has many of that covered. Possessing a mesmerizing voice and magnetic Bollywood personality 2020 has seen her coming into her own despite the challenges provided by the coronavirus. In that spirit, the star recently announced exciting news. In a collaboration sure to raise the spirit of many young fans Francesca has collaborated with 13-year-old author/songwriter Kiara Shankar for her latest release. With a powerful beat and production, Francesca’s energetic voice and Kiara’s gifted songwriting “Zindagi Pukare Tujhko” is now available across major digital streaming platforms an already winning praise from fans and the music industry figures alike. Truly inspirational, it’s a safe bet for the new song to reach far and wide.

“I am very happy about having the chance to work with Kiara Shankar and seeing our collaboration deliver,” commented Francesca, clearly passionate about her art. “Kiara has such a bright future ahead, it is really encouraging and energizing.”

Kiara Shankar is from San Francisco, California, USA. In addition to songwriting, at just 13 she is also a published author with her debut book, Primrose’s Curse, having been published in twelve different languages including English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi and more. She also has an upcoming book, Avocado the Turtle which is soon for release in December 2020. Her songs most often co-written by her very supportive father Vinay Shankar have now become pop hits sung by a growing list of star vocalists like Primrose Fernetise, Marla Malvins, SpotZ the Frenchie, and now Francesca Shankar.

Along with the single, a new lyric video has also debuted for “Zindagi Pukare Tujhko” and can be seen on YouTube.

With three releases in two months, expect the momentum from Hindi pop star Francesca Shankar to continue as she becomes a worldwide name.

Francesca Shankar is signed to VIKI Publishing® Music. A place where ideas become reality! VIKI Publishing® is bringing creative ideas to life through music, children's books, games, branded merchandise, and more!

