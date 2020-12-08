Fabio D’Agata Promotes Body Movement for Personal Growth to American Audiences

D’Agata has released his bestselling book, Moving Your Body Intelligently, to American audiences for the first time.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dutch author Fabio D’Agata is announcing the launch of his bestselling book, Moving Your Body Intelligently: Body Movement for Personal Growth , to American audiences for the first time.Throughout the world, the method for losing weight has traditionally through exercise and sports. In Moving your Body Intelligently, however, Fabio D’Agata, believes that sports and exercise can also help individuals to grow and develop as a person. Through this game-changing book, D’Agata encourages the reader to use body movement to grow as a human being to get further ahead in all aspects of life, not just weight loss, and develop a deeper relationship with the body through sports and exercise.“I am looking forward to introducing Moving Your Body Intelligently to the American audience,” says Fabio D’Agata. “Science continuously discovers the intricate relationship between body, feeling, and intelligence. Now our world is changing rapidly, it’s time to think differently, more intelligently, about sports and exercise, our body and our personal development.”Moving Your Body Intelligently give readers new insights, principles, and tools to help them grow personally by moving their body, exercising in a different way, and striking physical, emotional, and cognitive development – resulting in overall growth. D’Agata calls this method “intelligent body movement” as opposed to dumb exercising, and believes individuals can better understand how physical training serves personal development and emotional honesty, as opposed to physical exhaustion.D’Agata, a long-time sportsman himself, wrote Moving Your Body Intelligently after a sudden series of intense panic attacks, finding his own super-trained body had turned against him. D’Agata began a long journey of studies, expert interviews, and experiments on himself that paved the way for a new approach: intelligent body movement. Now this method is used with success from CEO’s to troubled youth, from moms and dads with busy families to business consultants, schools, doctors, to psychiatric patients, and in the military.Fabio D’Agata is a well-respected author, public speaker, and business leader from Utrecht, The Netherlands. He is the director of SPAT Verandert, an organization dedicated to get you moving and develop physically, mentally, and emotionally.Recently, Fabio D’Agata translated his bestselling book, Moving Your Body Intelligently: Body Movement for Personal Growth, in English. The book is available on Amazon.com in both e-book and paperback formats, making it easily accessible and affordable to readers across the country.For more information about ordering Moving Your Body Intelligently, and change your relationship with the body through sports and exercise, please visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08P2C69GS About the AuthorFabio D’Agata (1984) is a public speaker and the director of SPAT Verandert, a Dutch company that incorporates sports and exercise to achieve positive behavior change. Over the last 8,5 years, his approach has been developed into a successful body movement method which is being applied by organisations, health professionals and trainers around the world.