Repligen Corporation Prices Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1.5 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $181 per share. In addition, Repligen Corporation has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 225,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Repligen expects proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, to be approximately $271.5 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about December 10, 2020 subject to customary closing conditions.



Repligen Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. Net proceeds from this offering may also be used to fund possible acquisitions of, or investments in, complementary businesses, products, services and technologies. Repligen has not entered into any agreements or commitments with respect to any acquisitions or investments at this time.



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Craig-Hallum Capital Group, Stephens Inc., SVB Leerink LLC and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers for the offering.



These securities will be issued and sold pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement (including a base prospectus) that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to this offering has been filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.



About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Our primary customers are biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional administrative and manufacturing operations worldwide. The majority of our manufacturing sites are located in the U.S. (California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York), and outside of the U.S. we have sites in Estonia, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding completion of the proposed offering and the anticipated use of proceeds of the proposed offering, constitute forward-looking statements identified by words like “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Repligen’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the other reports that Repligen periodically files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those Repligen contemplated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views and Repligen does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof except as required by law.

