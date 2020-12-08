HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Dec. 7, 2020

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

81 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

This report includes cases up until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day. hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Dec. 5, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 58 15,840 Hawai‘i 7 1,647 Maui 12 612 Kaua‘i 3 119 Moloka‘i 0 18 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 3 264 Total Cases 81 18,608 Deaths 0 262

Hospitalizations as of 12:00 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2020 – Hawai‘i-2, Maui-4, O‘ahu-50, Kauai-1

Hawai‘i Hospitals Prepare for Arrival of COVID-19 Vaccine

Hawai‘i’s hospitals and healthcare systems are working with DOH to prepare for the arrival and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. The Queen’s Medical Center recently took part in a drill on receiving the Pfizer vaccine. The drill helps prepare both pharmacy and medical staff for acceptance and storage of the vaccine, upon FDA approval. The drill included thermal containers with dry air packs, which is how the vaccine will be shipped upon approval. The packs can be replenished for up to 20 days before they need to be stored in freezers. Further drills are expected in the coming days.

Dr. Kelly Withy, Director of the Hawai‘i/Pacific Basin Area Health Education Center said, “My colleagues across the state have put their lives on the line in order to care for Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 patients. The Emergency Use Authorization of COVID-19 vaccines would be a huge step forward in preventing further infection and protecting our healthcare workers. The steps we are taking today will help us ensure that when a vaccine is approved, Hawai‘i will be ready to distribute the vaccine to priority groups, and eventually, the general public.”

An FDA committee is set to review the safety and efficacy data package for Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine on Dec. 10. They’ll also review Moderna’s vaccine on Dec. 17. To view more:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/hawaii-hospitals-prepare-for-arrival-of-covid-19-vaccine/

Video:

https://vimeo.com/487358601/bd3a2d70db

Courtesy: The Queen’s Health Systems

Department of Public Safety :

Mass Inmate Testing Continues

The surge testing of Hawai‘i inmates at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, AZ continues. Of the 428 re-test results, 394 were negative, 23 were positive and 8 were inconclusive. There is a total of 26 active positive inmate cases including three (3) in the hospital. An additional 43 inmates have recovered. Re-testing of all negative cases will continue until there are no positives. The current test results of the entire Hawai‘i inmate population at Saguaro are broken down as follows:

Surge testing at the Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) is also ongoing. Of the 33 inmate test results received, 21 were negative and 12 were positive. An additional 32 WCF inmates have recovered increasing the total recoveries to 142 and bringing the active positive inmate cases down to 68. DOH testing of O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates and staff is continuous. Of the 144 OCCC inmate test results received, seven (7) were positive, 136 were negative and one (1) was inconclusive. There are no OCCC inmates in the hospital. All 48 OCCC staff results were negative. Of the nine (9) Halawa Correctional Facility staff results received one (1) was positive and eight (8) were negative. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

7,055 Passengers Arrive on Thursday

Yesterday, a total of 7,055 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 3,122 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,465 returning residents. The trans-pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

