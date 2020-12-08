The Power Of An Hour: How Dedicating Just One Hour A Day Can Help You Achieve Your Goals

The reality is that pursuing goals takes discipline, and usually requires some early mornings and late nights

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX , Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I just don’t have the time” is a phrase we are all guilty of uttering at some point in our lives. Believing our own self-sabotaging excuses is one way to remove the blame and allow us to stay in our comfort zones. For most people, achieving our goals often means making sacrifices and allocating huge amounts of time to a side hustle. But imagine if you dedicated just one hour a day. That’s the idea behind the strategy taught by author, speaker and life coach L’areal Lipkins.

“People think the reason they haven't achieved their goal is that they need more time,” she explains. “The reality is they don't need more time, they need a better routine that allows them to be more focused and disciplined. You’ve probably heard of the saying “If you need something done, give it a busy person”. People who are capable of allocating different windows of time in their day to specific tasks, are often more likely to complete everything than people who either don’t plan, or convince themselves they have the freedom to do it whenever they feel like.

The reality is that pursuing goals takes discipline, and usually requires some early mornings and late nights. But even just an extra hour a day when you get up or before you go to bed can make all the difference. Lipkins describes herself as a busy wife, mom of two, and a business owner, which is what inspired her to take on this method. “I didn't want to end up like so many other women who put their goals and dreams on hold while they take care of everyone else,” she explains. “So I made a commitment to spend one hour a day on my own goals.”

Many parents would convince themselves that even one hour in the day isn’t realistic, but Lipkins insists this is attainable even to the most busy people. “I have two kids under five,” she explains. “If you don't have one hour a day or even two 30-minute windows, you need to reprioritize fast.” By getting up one hour earlier each day and coordinating it with her childrens’ schedule, Lipkins found that she was able to make huge progress with her own goals.

Crucially, “working” on your goals doesn’t necessarily mean taking on a huge intellectual or academic challenge. Working on your goals may be as simple as working out, meditating, or meal prepping if your goal is to live a healthier lifestyle. If your goal does require a bit more traditional mental work, like writing a book, this could consist of creating an outline for an hour one day, then simply writing for one hour a day until it’s finished. This is exactly the process Lipkins used to write two books – dedicating just one hour to writing a day, and continues to use the process now.

The prospect of committing to a goal may be daunting to many people, as it could be seen as making yourself vulnerable to failing in the process, but it is an essential first step. “The key is to first commit to the goal,” Lipkins explains. “Once you truly commit to the goal, it's easier to find a way to make it happen.”

She adds: “If your goals are important to you, you will find the time. Start tracking how you spend your time, and you will find an hour.” If you have ever braved the screen time settings of your phone, you’d be surprised just how many hours a day you spend on it – constantly checking and socially media scrolling can amount to as much as six hours without you even realizing. Lipkins also suggests that stacking tasks together is an effective method, explaining that she started listening to Audible in the car because one of her goals was to read more books.

Taking small and realistic steps will give you the best chances at success, according to Lipkins. “Something is better than nothing,” she emphasizes. “So even if you have to start with a smaller time commitment that's fine.”

“The real power of this strategy is that you make your goals a priority and you're being consistent.”

Find out more about L’areal Lipkins and The Power Of An Hour here.

Media Contact:

L’areal Lipkins

Lareal@AWomanWithVision.com





This news has been published for the above source. L’areal Lipkins [ID=15644]

Disclaimer: The pr is provided "as is", without warranty of any kind, express or implied: The content publisher provides the information without warranty of any kind. We also do not accept any responsibility or liability for the legal facts, content accuracy, photos, videos. if you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.







Attachment