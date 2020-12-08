SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. - KNDI

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (“Kandi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KNDI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Kandi and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 30, 2020, Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) published a report entitled “Kandi: How This China-Based NASDAQ-Listed Company Used Fake Sales, EV Hype to Nab $160 Million From U.S. Investors”. Citing “extensive on-the-ground inspection at Kandi’s factories and customer locations in China, interviews with over a dozen former employees and business partners, and review of numerous litigation documents and international public records”, the Hindenburg report asserted that almost 64% of Kandi's sales over the year have been to undisclosed related parties. The report also alleged that “[Kandi] has consistently booked revenue it cannot collect, a classic hallmark of fake revenue[.]”

Following the publication of the Hindenburg report, Kandi’s stock price fell $3.86 per share, or 28.34%, to close at $9.76 per share on November 30, 2020.

