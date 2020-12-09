Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Local Cigar Lounge, The Toasted Foot Lounge, Features Tastings and Pairings

This is the logo for the Toasted Foot Lounge local cigar lounge in Callaway Maryland

Serving the greater Callaway MD area.

Take a look inside the lounge at The Toasted Foot Lounge in Callaway

A look inside the lounge.

Local cigar lounge, The Toasted Foot Lounge in Callaway, Maryland, offers tastings/pairings every month. Offers outdoor seating up to 20.

People can enjoy an environment free of stress where they can kick back in a cozy chair and watch their favorite sporting event, read a magazine, or surf the web.”
— TheToastedFootLounge.com
CALLAWAY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local cigar lounge and bar, The Toasted Foot Lounge, is proud to offer tastings and pairings at least once a month. With a staff that has over 30 years of combined experience, this local cigar lounge provides great customer service to the Callaway, MD region.

A look inside this local cigar lounge showcases three main areas. The first space is the bar area. Patrons can choose from a dizzying array of choices. For those that have trouble deciding which beverage to choose, the bartender is more than happy to help. Simply ask for a “customized” experience and allow them to recommend a pairing. They have the expertise and experience that is needed.

The second space is a classy and stylish cigar lounge with large, comfortable, luxury leather seating that is perfect for relaxing. There is a VIP cigar lounge area with a members-only space that includes six (6) large HDTVs and features hard-to-find selections. Another benefit to VIP memberships include a personal, humidity-controlled storage locker. Each locker comes with a key and is personalized with the member’s name. VIPs also enjoy a 10% discount on merchandise.

Then, there is the custom-made humidor. It is made of the finest grade Spanish cedar throughout. The humidity level is kept precisely between 67-72% at all times using a state-of-the-art, computer-controlled, humidification system. It is big enough to hold a large stock that will wow the most discerning aficionado. Their Instagram page features updates and new additions to the humidor so following them on social media is strongly encouraged.

The atmosphere is casual at this local cigar lounge as they believe in a “zero pressure” environment. Customers are encouraged to browse, take a comfortable seat, and enjoy a pairing from the bar. Free Wi-Fi is available for those that want to connect their device while they are there.

Frequent, entertaining events make it no surprise that this place is so well-loved. Events include whiskey and wine tastings, “pairing of the month” events, blending seminars, and free giveaways. This is yet another reason to connect on social media.

Customers can enjoy the comfort of the local cigar lounge while remaining safe. The space is over 2000 square feet and has plenty of room for social distancing.

It is easy to understand why people love this place. Visit The Toasted Foot Lounge at 20845 Callaway Village Way 2A, Callaway, Maryland 20620. Go to the website at TheToastedFootLounge.com. Check out the online store at TFCigarLounge.com. Follow them on Instagram @TFLounge. Patrons must be 21 or over.

Media Relations
Cigarketing
email us here

Local Cigar Lounge, The Toasted Foot Lounge, Features Tastings and Pairings

