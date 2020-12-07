Public can comment on moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat season proposals starting Dec. 14

Fish and Game will be setting new seasons for upcoming moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat hunts in early 2021 and gathering public input on proposals starting Dec. 14.

Due to Covid, as well as an effort to include more hunters in the season-setting process, traditional, in-person open houses will not occur in most regions, but will be replaced by online events.

The easiest way for hunters to review proposals and weigh in will be visiting the moose, sheep, goat proposals webpage at idfg.idaho.gov/MSG. Proposals will be posted on Dec. 14, and the comment period will run from Dec. 14-30.

The public comment process will also include virtual open houses hosted by Fish and Game’s regional staff. Instructions on how to participate, along with a list of virtual events, will be posted on the moose, sheep, goat webpage when dates are set.

For those without internet access, or who prefer other ways to view proposed changes and comment, they can contact their regional offices to learn about alternatives.

Moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat seasons will be finalized by the Fish and Game Commission at its Jan. 28 meeting in Boise. The moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunt application period runs April 1-30.