Cobwebfinance calls for mass adoption

Cobwebfinance calls for mass adoptionSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABSTRACT
Ethereum Network has proven itself as the worlds first ecosystem for permissionlesss, transparent and immutable software Application. These software Application typically taking the form of smart contracts can all seamless interact with each other.
To facilitate this process various standard protocols have been developed such as ERC20 standard for a common Token format so that these smart contracts can pass scarce, owned, transferable data between one another without a centralized mediator
WHAT IS COBWEB
Cobweb is a defi project that focus on building a polymerized system to enhance defi efficiencies.
Cobweb allows defi projects to link into our system and investors to set up its own investment targets, then all investment can be done automatically and triggered by mechanism.
TOKEN BASIC INFORMATION
Token name Cobweb v2
Token symbol CWEB
Decimals 18
GOALS OF CWEB
Their are many goals for this project but majorly CWEB will act as the core utility token of all Cobweb v2 products, including exchange, accros-chain assets management, staking, as well as governance procedures.
