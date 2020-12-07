New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,872 new cases, totaling 109,947 – seven additional deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 1,872 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

639 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

88 new cases in Chaves County

16 new cases in Cibola County

41 new cases in Colfax County

22 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

191 new cases in Doña Ana County

33 new cases in Eddy County

15 new cases in Grant County

6 new cases in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

91 new cases in Lea County

8 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Los Alamos County

19 new cases in Luna County

121 new cases in McKinley County

33 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

51 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Roosevelt County

134 new cases in Sandoval County

119 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in San Miguel County

59 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

16 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County 92 new cases in Valencia County

26 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

The Department of Health on Monday reported seven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,756.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Dec. 7, are:

87121 – 129 87105 – 67 87114 – 57 88240 – 57 87120 – 55 87031 – 50 87123 – 50 87301 – 45 87401 – 44 87112 – 43

Previously reported numbers included ten cases that have been identified as duplicates (seven in Bernalillo County, three in Doña Ana County) and three cases that were not lab confirmed (one in Bernalillo County, two in Santa Fe County) – these have now been corrected.

Previously reported numbers included twelve cases previously reported in various counties that have since been determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County (two in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, one in Cibola County, one in Doña Ana County, four in Santa Fe County, three in Valencia County) and are now reported as such. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 109,947 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 30,968 Catron County: 49 Chaves County: 5,449 Cibola County: 1,801 Colfax County: 325 Curry County: 3,441 De Baca County: 68 Doña Ana County: 14,777 Eddy County: 3,315 Grant County: 569 Guadalupe County: 177 Harding County: 6 Hidalgo County: 196 Lea County: 4,924 Lincoln County: 881 Los Alamos County: 184 Luna County: 2,080 McKinley County: 7,751 Mora County: 53 Otero County: 1,678 Quay County: 284 Rio Arriba County: 1,544 Roosevelt County: 1,115 Sandoval County: 6,001 San Juan County: 6,906 San Miguel County: 512 Santa Fe County: 5,840 Sierra County: 422 Socorro County: 702 Taos County: 938 Torrance County: 383 Union County: 148 Valencia County: 3,615

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 413 Otero County Prison Facility: 428 Otero County Processing Center: 194 Torrance County Detention Facility: 45

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 225 Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 112 Lea County Correctional Facility: 150 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 120 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 94 Otero County Prison Facility: 473 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 129 Roswell Correctional Center: 224 Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 177 Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 57 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of today, there are 935 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 38,131 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Albuquerque Grand Senior Living Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque Avamere at Rio Rancho Avamere at Roswell Aztec Healthcare in Aztec Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Deming BeeHive Homes Farmington BeeHive Homes Gallup BeeHive Homes Roswell BeeHive Homes Portales BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces Brookdale Santa Fe Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque Casa Real in Santa Fe Casa Sandia in Albuquerque Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs El Castillo in Santa Fe Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque Good Life Senior Living in Lovington Good Life Senior Living in Artesia Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo Good Samaritan Society Grants Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Good Samaritan Society Socorro Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces Hannett House in Albuquerque Haven Care – Birch House in Albuquerque Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales Hilldale House in Albuquerque Ladera Center in Albuquerque Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Legacy at Santa Fe Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup Life Care Center in Farmington Lovington Healthcare in Lovington Kingston Residence of Santa Fe Mariah House in Albuquerque Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming Mission Arch Center in Roswell The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque The Montecito in Santa Fe MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque Princeton Place in Albuquerque Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque Retirement Ranches in Clovis Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque Rio Rancho Center Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe Silver City Care Center in Silver City Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell Taos Living Center Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces Village Retirement Community in Roswell Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces West Ridge Village in Albuquerque Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs Willow Manor in Deming Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.