MnDOT seeks public input on Hwy 22/Hwy 109 through Wells (Dec. 7, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is encouraging Wells area residents to attend a virtual open house for the Hwy 22/Hwy 109 Wells reconstruction project. Attendees can share input on issues and opportunities through an interactive map, comment board, and survey, by visiting the project website through Jan. 7.

Hwy 22 in Wells from the northern intersection with Hwy 109 to south of 12th St. SW, as well as Hwy 109 from west of Rose Hill Cemetery to Hwy 22, will be reconstructed to improve the pavement, utilities, and bicycle/pedestrian accommodations. With input from the City of Wells, local residents, and other project stakeholders, MnDOT will evaluate the corridor, develop design alternatives, and arrive at a preferred alternative for construction tentatively planned for 2026.

Public input is an integral part of the Hwy 22/Hwy 109 project. Throughout the development of the project, the community will have opportunities to provide feedback and give input on the corridor as well as the design alternatives. For more information, visit mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy22wells/

