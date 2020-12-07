State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M20-29

For immediate release: December 7, 2020 (20-236)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Chelan County

In October 2020 the secretary of health suspended for at least five years the certified nursing assistant credential of Sara Elizabeth Carlson (NC60878283), who began a romantic and sexual relationship with a former patient.

Clallam County

In October 2020 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the registered nurse credential of Catherine M. Diem (RN00147013), who didn’t complete a substance abuse monitoring program.

Clark County

In October 2020 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the registered nurse credential of Wendy J. Dawdy (RN00177427), who didn’t comply with a substance abuse monitoring program.

In October 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Cheryl Renee Russo (RN00172493) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her credential. In July 2020 Russo surrendered her Oregon registered nurse credential in connection with mental impairment and with medication use.

In October 2020 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the registered nurse credential of Joel Dustin Brown (RN60787565). In February 2020 the Oregon Board of Nursing suspended for six months Brown’s nurse license in that state, followed by probation, in connection with narcotic discrepancies and Fentanyl diversion.

King County

In September 2020 the Veterinary Board entered an agreement with veterinary technician Audrey Heather Forth (AT00002371) that indefinitely suspends her credential. Forth presented a dog owner with a treatment plan without consulting a supervising veterinarian.

In October 2020 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the registered nurse credential of Sonni Lynn McFarland (RN60883193), who withdrew medication for patients but didn’t document administering or disposing of it.

In October 2020 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the registered nursing assistant credential of Dmitriy Rudyy (NA60029896). Rudyy allegedly didn’t respond to a health care investigator’s inquiries about a complaint lodged against him.

In October 2020 the Nursing Commission entered an agreement with registered nurse Laura Christine Patterson (RN00156374) that indefinitely suspends her credential. Patterson charted administering a controlled substance to patients to whom she wasn’t assigned.

In October 2020 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the massage therapist credential of Susana M. Rodley (MA60304110), who didn’t respond to Department of Health inquiries involving continuing education and her contact information.

Mason County

In October 2020 the secretary of health suspended for at least five years the certified nursing assistant credential of Samantha Lynn Thompson (NC60652163). Thompson allegedly used a client’s debit card to make $613.68 in purchases for herself. In 2019 she was charged with nine counts of first-degree identity theft. Thompson didn’t respond to a Department of Health investigator’s inquiry.

Snohomish County

In October 2020 the Pharmacy Commission entered an agreement with pharmacist Khaled F. Abdelrazzak (PH00063533) that suspends his credential for at least five years. Abdelrazzak acquired and dispensed a drug not approved for distribution in the United States, didn’t inform patients that they were receiving an unapproved drug, and received about $231,000 in related Medicare claim payments. Abdelrazzak sold the remaining drugs to another pharmacy, and, when questioned, provided a false invoice. In 2019 Abdelrazzak pleaded guilty to a federal charge of receipt of misbranded drugs in interstate commerce and proffered delivery thereof for pay.

Spokane County

In September 2020 the Pharmacy Commission indefinitely suspended the pharmacy technician credential of Laura LuAnn Haste (VA00020158), who didn’t comply with a substance abuse monitoring contract.

In October 2020 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the registered nursing assistant and home care aide credentials of Christina Lea Goldson (NA00090482, HM60982961). Goldson didn’t respond to a health care investigator’s inquiry about a complaint lodged against her.

In October 2020 the Substance Use Disorder Professional Program entered an agreement with substance use disorder professional Corey Kenneth Haskins (CP60681052) that suspends his credential for at least two years. The substance use disorder professional had a sexual relationship with, and fathered a child by, a client.

In October 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Brenda Lee Morgan (NC10006542) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her credential. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, which found that Morgan abused a vulnerable adult, placed Morgan on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Morgan can’t be employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

In October 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Alija Becic (NC60040411) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her credential. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services found that Becic financially exploited a vulnerable adult. Becic’s placement on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry prohibits Becic from being employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Thurston County

In October 2020 the secretary of health suspended for at least five years the registered nursing assistant credential of Amy Marie Lohmann (NA60934201). Lohmann, who stole jewelry from two clients, also stole prescribed drugs from one client. Lohmann didn’t respond to a health care investigator’s inquiry.