PERSPECTA awards sub-contract to DHARA™ supporting world-wide operations at Dept. of State - Consular Affairs - (CAEIO)

Dhara Consulting Group (DHARA™) Awarded sub-contract to support Dep. of State -Consular Affairs Database Operations
We are pleased to partner with DHARA™ on CAEIO contract at Dept. of State – CA/CST. DHARA™ has consistently provided value to customer. We look forward to continued success and customer service.”ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dhara Consulting Group (DHARA™) announces the signing of a sub-contract with PERSPECTA to support the Department of State Consular Affairs Enterprise Infrastructure Operations (CAEIO) Task Order.
— Gabe Osiier, Vice President, PERSPECTA
Sastry Dhara, President and CEO of DHARA™ said, “Our team at DHARA™ is thrilled to continue our partnership with PERSPECTA. We are committed to providing the highest quality database engineering support to Dept. of State - Consular Affairs.”
The sub-contract started in March 2020 and is soon to begin the second year of the seven-year sub-contract. The scope of DHARA™ subcontract is database engineering operations and administration, systems engineering, and project management for both Passport and Visa systems infrastructure, spanning a 24x7 worldwide operation, handling mission-critical data.
About DHARA™
DHARA™ is a 100% minority-owned small business offering leading-edge database engineering, Architecture, Cyber, Cloud, and Infrastructure services. Today, clients everywhere face rapid change and disruption focused on digital services, digital engineering and digital twins. IT choices are enticing, but risky due to increasing complexity. IT solutions today have to be smart to leverage emerging megatrends like IoT, AI/ML and cybertrust.
DHARA™’s engineers help simplify these complexities to produce high performance outcomes for our clients. Our services include an expanding portfolio: C4ISR support,
Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, SOA and Oracle Database engineering support, in addition to staying abreast of technology evolutions, such as Micro Services, Cloud Computing (Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, VMWare vCloud), Cyber Security, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning.
Our clients include the Department of Defense , US Air Force, US Navy and Department of State, who rely on DHARA™ as a trusted advisor and extension of their information technology teams.
Located in Washington DC Metro area, we support our clients whose operations span across the USA and around the world.
