Los Angeles Periodontists Reverse Gum Disease Through Non-Surgical Treatment
BRENTWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bonner Method is a non-conventional periodontal disease treatment that analyzes the bacteria found in plaque to understand and treat the root cause of gum disease and prevent it from redeveloping. Although it is standard to examine bacteria under a microscope in most medical fields, the dental industry has been an exemption until now. Successfully practiced in Canada and Europe for more than a decade, The CENTER for Advanced Periodontal and Implant Therapy is excited to be at the forefront of this new industry standard within the U.S.!
By analyzing plaque samples under a microscope, The Bonner Method has discovered that in addition to the pathogenic bacteria, periodontal disease can also be caused by parasites that colonize within the gum pockets and slowly cause tissue destruction. These parasites release toxins into the tissue triggering a chronic inflammatory response, leading to several systemic health conditions throughout the body.
Madison Kaplan, Lead Non-Surgical Dental Hygienist at the CENTER, explains, “Nearly 60 million Americans suffer from periodontal disease annually. Until now, we’ve implemented a standard procedure for treating periodontal disease, which unfortunately only manages the disease rather than cures it, meaning the chances of redeveloping the disease are very likely. With The Bonner Method, our goal is to cure the gum disease at a microscopic level, educate our patients, and give them the tools they need to prevent it from reoccurring over time,” says Kaplan.
The Bonner Method treats patients over the span of 10 office visits, consisting of a thorough analysis of their plaque samples during each visit to track progress and a series of deep cleanings. Patients receive two prescribed medicaments and specific protocols for a diligent at-home oral-hygiene routine, including thorough brushing and flossing techniques, which is crucial to their success.
To learn more about The Bonner Method, please contact the CENTER For Advanced Periodontal and Implant Therapy at 310-299-8329 or visit www.ImplantPerioCenter.com.
###
About the CENTER for Advanced Periodontal & Implant Therapy
At the CENTER for Advanced Periodontal & Implant Therapy, Dr. Aalam and Dr. Krivitsky utilize advanced technology coupled with cutting-edge techniques to provide minimally-invasive, comfortable, and effective periodontal care. As the only dual-board certified practice in Brentwood, California, they are committed to providing restorative periodontal therapies to rejuvenate the aesthetics, health, and function of the gums and teeth to help patients achieve healthier smiles.
Charlene Yashouafar
Social Lighthouse
+1 213-403-1407
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Treat Gum Disease Without Surgery!