Tokyo Kuntpunch Welcomes Broadcast Legend Jason Ellis To Hooking From Home this Wednesday Live on YouTube at 9pm ET

Tokyo Kuntpunch Welcomes Back Jason Ellis on Hooking From Home this Wednesday Night at 9pm ET Live on YouTube

Pro-Skater, Best-Selling Author and Legendary Broadcaster Jason Ellis to tell all on Hooking From Home

The NY Times Best Seller to Discuss Life After Fifteen Years with SiriusXM

Jason Ellis loses his job at SiriusXM, my friends can't figure out why, and he agrees to be on my show. I hope to find out what in the heck is going on with him and what he plans to do next”
— Tokyo Kuntpunch host of Hooking From Home
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedian Tokyo Kuntpunch welcomes back legendary athlete, broadcaster and NY Times best-selling author Jason Ellis to the Hooking From Home podcast live on YouTube this Wednesday, December 9 at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

"Jason was cool enough to be one of my very first guests on Hooking From Home and I couldn't believe a SiriusXM radio host, NY Times best-selling author, pro skater and all around hot, cool, well-accomplished guy agreed to do my little show,” says Tokyo. “Cut to two weeks ago, suddenly he loses his job at SiriusXM, none of my friends can figure out why, and his first day back shooting, he agrees to be on my show as a returning guest. I am so excited to talk to him again I hope to find out what in the heck is going on with him and what he plans to do next."

Tokyo Kuntpunch and Jason Ellis met in January of 2020, when she was a guest on his podcast, High and Dry, and is now promoting his brand-new show, Awesome World.

To catch Jason Ellis on Hooking From Home live on YouTube go to www.youtube.com/tokyokuntpunch

You may also get Hooking From Home on Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/k-ntpunch-drunk/id1509315264b on Tokyo’s website https://www.tokyokuntpunch.com/podcast
and on all other internet providers. Please feel free to rate and review.

You may follow Jason Ellis on Twitter at https://twitter.com/EllisMate and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/wolfmate/

You may follow Tokyo on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/iamhungyung and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/iamhungyung

You may subscribe to Tokes’s mailings at www.tokyokuntpunch.com/kuntakt

For all of Tokes’s links in one place https://linktr.ee/hungyung

About Tokyo Kuntpunch:

Tokyo Kuntpunch hails from projects of Beverly Hills and more recently MacArthur Park, the most famous drug park in Los Angeles. She spent her formative years in the cult depicted in the Netflix documentary "Holy Hell." Kuntpunch also performs music under her moniker, Hung Yung Terrarist and you can check it out here www.hungyungterrarist.com She speaks seven languages, and raps in three on her latest self-titled album, “Hung Yung Terrarist,” including French and Dothraki, the fictitious language from the hit series "Game of Thrones.” She has over 1M plays on Spotify, 750K video views in Japan, and 317K video views in Asia.

Kuntpunch has performed at The Comedy Store, The Stand, The Ice House, The Laugh Factory, and appeared on Kill Tony. After that appearance Tony went on to talk about her on The Greg Fitzsimmons podcast and with Adam 22 on the No Jumper podcast. Tokyo has been a guest on SiriusXM’s All Out Show, Karen Hunter, The Bonfire, I Want Radio and The Christy Canyon Show, as well as on popular podcasts, Race Wars, Jason Ellis’ High and Dry, The SDR Show, The Chip Chipperson Show, The Wet Spot, Mornin’ with Bill and Joanna and In Hot Water. She most recently appeared on 50 Cent’s website This is 50 https://thisis50.com/?s=hung+yung+terrarist

Lainie Speiser
Lainie Speiser Publicity
201-920-2777
email us here
Jason Ellis' First Appearance on Hooking From Home

