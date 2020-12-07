Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Daytime Lane Closures Dec. 8 on Eastbound I-80 in Sparks for Roadway Sign Work

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Daytime ramp and lane closures will take place on eastbound Interstate 80 in Sparks Tuesday, Dec. 8 as the Nevada Department of Transportation performs maintenance and repairs of wiring connecting to an overhead digital message sign. 

  • The Fourth Street on-ramp to eastbound I-80 will be closed from 6a.m. to 5p.m. Dec. 8. A detour will be available by accessing I-80 at the Wells Avenue interchange. 
  • The right-hand merge lane connecting the eastbound I-80 Fourth Street on-ramp and Rock Boulevard off-ramp will also be closed during the same time. All other lanes will remain available.

Motorists should anticipate minimal travel delays and are reminded to always drive safely through road work zones. 

The road work schedule is subject to change.

