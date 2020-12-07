Acrow Bridge to Enable Rapid Restoration of Traffic After Flood Damage in Gladwin County, Michigan

Extensive rains in May resulted in destruction of structure following dam breach

/EIN News/ -- PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, announced today one of its modular steel bridges has been selected by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to serve as a temporary replacement for a bridge over the Tobacco River on the M-30 highway which was destroyed during historic flooding in May. The bridge is one of three near the town of Edenville damaged during the spring event.



Acrow’s two-lane bridge is 230 feet long by 30 feet wide. Construction on the project began on December 1, and the bridge is expected to open to traffic in mid-February 2021. The decision to use Acrow’s prefabricated modular steel structure will allow traffic flow to resume well ahead of the anticipated completion of a new permanent bridge.

“The decision to use a modular detour bridge as the solution was essential to keep traffic flowing in the area,” said Eugene Sobecki, Acrow’s Director National Sales & Military Business Development. “They are quick to build and install, and are easily transported even in challenging locations, where materials may need to be delivered over damaged roads.”

“Acrow’s ability to provide crucial structural components quickly and economically is built upon our decades of experience in restoring traffic lifelines in emergency situations across the globe,” added Bill Killeen, CEO of Acrow Bridge. “Our proven solutions serve the needs of departments of transportation and contractors alike.”

