Joint Drug Trafficking Investigation Results In Arrests And Seizures

JACKSON, MS – Multiple arrests have been made in a joint investigation targeting drug trafficking in Northeast Mississippi.

On August 6, 2020, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, North MS Narcotics Task Force, Tupelo Police Department, and Lee County Sheriff’s Department made four arrests of suspects that were attempting to purchase multiple kilograms of a controlled substance in Tupelo, Mississippi. During this portion of the investigation, Agents seized approximately $300,000 in U.S. Currency, one firearm, and three vehicles

On August 6, 2020, in a separate portion of the investigation, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Clay County Sheriff’s Department Investigations, West Point Police Department Narcotics, Starkville Police Department Narcotics Division, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol executed two search warrants at residences located in Clay County. The search warrants resulted in three arrests and the seizure of approximately 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 22 pounds of marijuana, 166 grams of crack cocaine, 119 grams of powder cocaine, pharmaceutical drugs, and four firearms.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department, Webster County Sheriff's Department, Calhoun County Sheriff's Department, and Chickasaw County Sheriff's Department also assisted in the investigation.

This investigation is ongoing with more arrests expected. If you have any additional information regarding this case or other drug activity, please contact MBN, your local law enforcement agency, or Crime Stoppers.