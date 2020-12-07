Joint Child Endangerment Investigation Results In Multiple Arrests And Seizures

JACKSON, MS – Multiple arrests have been made in a joint investigation of child endangerment

involving drugs in Pike County, Mississippi.

On September 15, 2020, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics McComb District Office

received multiple complaints about a video on social media that featured an adult giving a toddler

marijuana to smoke. MBN Agents determined that Kalie Green originally recorded the video on

Snapchat. MBN subsequently contacted the Pike County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in the

investigation. MBN Agents and Pike County Deputies visited several addresses before locating Green,

A.W., and the toddler (A.W.’s son) at a residence in Pike County. Agents interviewed Green and A.W.

and learned that both had knowledge of the toddler being allowed to smoke marijuana. It was also learned

that A.W. had allowed the toddler to smoke marijuana multiple times in the past. Green, A.W., and the

toddler were transported to Pike County Sheriff’s Office for further interview. The Department of Child

Protection Services met with Deputies at the Pike County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the welfare of the

toddler. At the conclusion of the investigation, MDCPS took custody of the toddler.

Green and A.W. identified the individual in the video that offered the toddler marijuana as William

Albright and indicated that this event occurred at Albright’s home in McComb, Mississippi. MBN Agents

and Pike County Deputies traveled to Albright’s residence and developed probable cause to obtain a

search warrant. During execution of the search warrant, Agents found that Albright and his live-in

girlfriend, Samantha Dykes, were not home. Agents subsequently located approximately 50 dosage units

of a Schedule V Controlled Substance and multiple items of marijuana paraphernalia. As Agents were

finishing execution of the search warrant, Albright and Dykes arrived at the residence. When questioned

about the incident recorded on Snapchat, Albright admitted that he had allowed the toddler to smoke

marijuana.

As a result of this investigation: