DHS Encourages Investors to Attend Industry National Conference in Mexico City: Vice Chairman, Fernando Aguirre, Shared
Best practices in the Development of Human Capital; - National and Global Perspectives - Securing the Supply Chain - The Economy in a Post Recession Context
We don't prognosticate macroeconomic factors, we're looking at our companies from a bottom-up perspective on their long-run prospects of returning”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mexico's National Maquiladora Industry Association (CNIME) will hold its annual convention in Mexico City from January 25th-30th. The group is Mexico's foremost advocate for issues affecting Mexico's vibrant manufacturing sector and foreign investment before the Mexico's national government.
— Fernando Aguirre
Some of the topics to be addressed during the convention will include:
- Best practices in the Development of Human Capital;
- National and Global Perspectives
- Securing the Supply Chain
- The Economy in a Post Recession Context
According to Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS and 10-year CNIME Board Member, "The CNIME Convention is a must attend event for executives of companies with manufacturing facilities in Mexico. It is the yearly event at which the presence of highly placed government officials affords businessmen to provide feedback that will augment Mexico's competitiveness going forward. Additionally, companies that are exploring the possibility of doing business in Mexico can access reliable information as to how to go about initiating the process of investing there."
For the past 37 years, CNIME has met to set goals objectives for the purpose of enhancing Mexico's ability to attract foreign investment to its manufacturing and assembly sector. As a part of its mission and its meeting objective, CNIME also works with national government officials to improve conditions experienced by businesses with production facilities currently in Mexico. Information on October's convention can be accessed at http://www.convencion-cnimme.org.mx.
DHS is the largest provider of outsourced manufacturing support, or "shelter" services in Mexico. Currently 51 manufacturers are in production are at DHS three industrial parks in Sonora and the city of Saltillo, Coahuila. Through its Vangtel subsidiary DHS also offers services to companies occupying the call center, IT development, and BPO markets.
ABOUT DHS
DHS is a high-stakes advocacy, public strategy, and global public relations and communications firm. Our strategic insights and innovative programming build and sustain strong corporate and brand reputations. We provide our clients with counsel and program development across the spectrum of public relations, public affairs, reputation and crisis management, digital strategy, advertising, and other communications services. Our clients are companies, industry associations, nonprofit organizations, professional services firms, and other large organizations.
We began as a unique grassroots and lobbying firm with customized services for an elite group of clients. Our work applies equally to regulatory issues as well as legislative ones, and we manage issues for our clients at the local, state, federal, and international levels of government.
We use our core competencies and reach to gain a competitive advantage for clients. Our expertise comes from extensive must-win campaign experience and operating successfully at the highest rung of business, government, politics, and media. Our reach is the ability to use strategic intelligence to mobilize the message and persuade the toughest audiences. We know what it takes to win in difficult situations. We have proven results for prominent figures, leading advocacy groups and the world’s most successful companies. We leverage what others cannot.
Harriet Sandberg
DHS
+1 202-719-0398
press@dhs-grp.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn