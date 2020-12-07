Natus to Participate in 13th Annual LD Micro Conference

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, today announced that Drew Davies, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Conference. Mr. Davies is scheduled to present on Monday, December 14th at 12:40 p.m. Eastern Time (9:40 a.m. Pacific Time).



About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages.

Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com.

Contacts:

Natus Medical Incorporated

Drew Davies

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(925) 223-6700

InvestorRelations@Natus.com

