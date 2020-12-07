MnDOT thanks Marshall residents for participating in Hwy 19/College Drive virtual open house (Dec. 7, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – MnDOT District 8 would like to thank residents of Marshall for participating in the recent Highway 19/College Drive virtual open house. Over 900 participants visited the site. The virtual open house focuses on the proposed roadway layout for the Highway 19/College Drive project.

The Highway 19/College Drive virtual open house allows community members the opportunity to learn more about the proposed roadway layout including key intersection improvements. The open house remains available on the project webpage for individuals to view at their convenience, but comments must be made through the project webpage or by contacting a member of the project staff. The Highway 19/College Drive project in the city of Marshall includes a reconstruction of Highway 19/College Drive from 4th Street to Bruce Street. The pavement has deteriorated, and the city of Marshall needs to replace aging utilities. Sidewalk improvements will be made along the project area in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Next steps for the project include approval of the roadway layout from the Marshall City Council in the winter of 2021.

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) invites and encourages participation by all. We believe everyone should have an equal opportunity to enjoy the programs, services and activities we provide.

For more information and to sign up for project updates, please visitwww.mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy19marshall.

