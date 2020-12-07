Board of Law Examiners Updates Statement on Release of Bar Exam Scores

Statement by the Board of Law Examiners

As we announced on Friday, the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners is spending additional time verifying the results of the most recent bar exam to ensure each test taker receives the correct score. We anticipate releasing exam results by noon on Wednesday, December 9 at the latest.

We understand this delay is stressful for test takers, and we are grateful for your patience during these unprecedented times. The Board and executive team are working diligently to verify each score, and we are confident that our results will be valid and accurate when released. To reiterate, there are no issues with the actual scoring of the tests. Tennessee is verifying each result to ensure test takers in our state receive their true and accurate score.