Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,078 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,880 in the last 365 days.

Board of Law Examiners Updates Statement on Release of Bar Exam Scores

Statement by the Board of Law Examiners

As we announced on Friday, the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners is spending additional time verifying the results of the most recent bar exam to ensure each test taker receives the correct score.  We anticipate releasing exam results by noon on Wednesday, December 9 at the latest.

We understand this delay is stressful for test takers, and we are grateful for your patience during these unprecedented times. The Board and executive team are working diligently to verify each score, and we are confident that our results will be valid and accurate when released. To reiterate, there are no issues with the actual scoring of the tests. Tennessee is verifying each result to ensure test takers in our state receive their true and accurate score.

You just read:

Board of Law Examiners Updates Statement on Release of Bar Exam Scores

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.